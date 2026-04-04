Michigan vs Arizona College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Semifinals

A pair of hot teams hit the court when the Arizona Wildcats (36-2) host the Michigan Wolverines (35-3) on April 4, 2026. The Wildcats will put their 13-game win streak on the line against the Wolverines, winners of four straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Game time: 8:54 p.m. ET

8:54 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Lucas Oil Stadium

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Arizona-Michigan spread (Arizona -1.5) or total (157.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

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Arizona vs. Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has compiled a 24-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Michigan has compiled an 18-20-0 ATS record so far this year.

Michigan covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Arizona covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (60%).

The Wildcats sport a better record against the spread at home (9-8-0) than they do in road games (5-5-0).

The Wolverines' winning percentage against the spread at home is .533 (8-7-0). Away, it is .364 (4-7-0).

Arizona vs. Michigan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been victorious in 26, or 92.9%, of the 28 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Wildcats have a win-loss record of 26-2 when favored by -113 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Michigan has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Wolverines have played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona has a 53.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona vs. Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona outscores opponents by 17.7 points per game (scoring 86.5 per game to rank 12th in college basketball while allowing 68.8 per contest to rank 51st in college basketball) and has a +672 scoring differential overall.

Brayden Burries paces Arizona, scoring 16.1 points per game (214th in the nation).

Michigan has a +689 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.1 points per game. It is putting up 87.7 points per game, eighth in college basketball, and is giving up 69.6 per outing to rank 63rd in college basketball.

Michigan's leading scorer, Yaxel Lendeborg, is 286th in college basketball, putting up 15.2 points per game.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by 12.0 boards on average. They record 39.8 rebounds per game, which ranks second in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.8 per outing.

Tobe Awaka is 30th in college basketball play with nine rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The 36.8 rebounds per game the Wolverines accumulate rank 15th in the country, 9.7 more than the 27.1 their opponents pull down.

Morez Johnson Jr. is 125th in the country with 7.3 rebounds per game, leading the Wolverines.

Arizona ranks 23rd in college basketball by averaging 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is sixth in college basketball, allowing 84.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Wolverines rank seventh in college basketball with 108.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th defensively with 86.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

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