Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - April 4
No. 2 Arizona and No. 3 Michigan play at 8:54 p.m. ET, which is one of two games on Saturday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.
Before today's March Madness games, here's an in-depth peek at the betting odds.
UConn vs. Illinois
- Matchup: No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 7 UConn Huskies
- Projected Winner: UConn (55.08% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-1.5)
- Time: 6:09 p.m. ET
- Date: April 4
- TV Channel: TBS
Bet on UConn vs. Illinois with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Arizona vs. Michigan
- Matchup: No. 3 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 2 Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Arizona (50.82% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan (-1.5)
- Time: 8:54 p.m. ET
- Date: April 5
- TV Channel: TBS
Bet on Arizona vs. Michigan with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.
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