Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (4-4) vs. Los Angeles Angels (3-5)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-166) | LAA: (+140)

SEA: (-166) | LAA: (+140) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-105) | LAA: +1.5 (-114)

SEA: -1.5 (-105) | LAA: +1.5 (-114) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 0-0, 11.25 ERA

The Mariners will look to Emerson Hancock (1-0) against the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz. Hancock helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Hancock's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Kochanowicz has started just one game with a set spread, which the Angels failed to cover. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for one Kochanowicz start this season -- they lost.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (61.9%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +140 underdog despite being at home.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Angels are -114 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -105.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

The Mariners-Angels game on April 4 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in four of their eight opportunities.

The Mariners are 4-4-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have put together a 3-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 2-2 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer (50%).

The Angels have played in eight games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-5-0).

The Angels have a 3-5-0 record ATS this season (covering only 37.5% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads Seattle in OBP (.485), slugging percentage (.667) and total hits (10) this season. He has a .370 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 13th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena has three doubles and six walks. He's batting .286 and slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .429.

Among all qualified, he is 57th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Arozarena brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Dominic Canzone is batting .333 with a .800 slugging percentage and three RBI this year.

Luke Raley has three home runs, six RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has an on-base percentage of .486 and has six hits, both team-high marks for the Angels. He's batting .240 and slugging .480.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 101st, his on-base percentage is sixth, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Zach Neto is batting .200 with a double, two home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 132nd in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has a team-best .448 slugging percentage.

Oswald Peraza's .458 slugging percentage leads his team.

Mariners vs Angels Head to Head

4/3/2026: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2025: 11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/13/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/12/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/11/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/27/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/26/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/25/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/24/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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