Illinois vs UConn College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Semifinals

The Illinois Fighting Illini (28-8) take a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the UConn Huskies (33-5), winners of four straight as well.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. UConn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Game time: 6:09 p.m. ET

6:09 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Lucas Oil Stadium

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Saturday's Illinois-UConn spread (Illinois -1.5) or over/under (139.5 points).

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Illinois vs. UConn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has covered 22 times in 36 matchups with a spread this season.

UConn has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 23 times.

Illinois (19-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (63.3%) than UConn (1-0) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (100%).

In home games, the Fighting Illini have a worse record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-4-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Huskies have a lower winning percentage at home (.235, 4-13-0 record) than away (.455, 5-6-0).

Illinois vs. UConn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been the moneyline favorite in 25 games this season and has come away with the win 20 times (80%) in those contests.

This season, the Fighting Illini have been victorious 19 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 or shorter on the moneyline.

UConn has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Huskies have played as a moneyline underdog of +115 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

Illinois has an implied victory probability of 58% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Illinois vs. UConn Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Illinois was ninth-best in the country offensively (83.6 points scored per game) and ranked 263rd on defense (74.8 points allowed).

Illinois was the best team in college basketball in rebounds per game (39.7) and ranked 104th in rebounds conceded (30.1) last season.

Last season Illinois was ranked 83rd in the country in assists with 14.9 per game.

Last season, Illinois was 215th in college basketball in turnovers committed (11.4 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (8.5).

UConn ranked 90th in the nation last season with 77 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 56th with 68 points allowed per contest.

With 25.9 rebounds allowed per game, UConn was second-best in college basketball. It ranked 111th in college basketball by averaging 33.1 rebounds per contest.

UConn tallied plenty of assists last year, ranking eighth-best in the nation with 17.3 per game.

Last year UConn committed 10 turnovers per game (71st-ranked in college basketball) and forced 9.8 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).

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