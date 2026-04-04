Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Atlanta Braves (6-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-5)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: FOX

Braves vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-116) | ARI: (-102)

ATL: (-116) | ARI: (-102) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+136) | ARI: +1.5 (-164)

ATL: -1.5 (+136) | ARI: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (1-0) to the mound, while Mike Soroka (1-0) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks. Elder helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Elder's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Soroka has started only one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks covered. The Diamondbacks have not been a moneyline underdog when Soroka starts this season.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (55.6%)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Braves, Arizona is the underdog at -102, and Atlanta is -116 playing on the road.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Atlanta is +136 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Braves-Diamondbacks game on April 4 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in eight games this season and have come away with the win six times (75%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 6-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in one of eight chances this season.

In eight games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 6-2-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have won one of the six games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (16.7%).

Arizona has a record of 1-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (25%).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers eight times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-3-0).

The Diamondbacks have covered 62.5% of their games this season, going 5-3-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin is hitting .281 with a double, three home runs and four walks. He has an on-base percentage of .361 while slugging .594.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Baldwin will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last eight outings he is batting .281 with a double, three home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has a slash line of .355/.412/.548 this season and a team-best OPS of .960.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Albies has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Matt Olson has 10 hits and is batting .313 this season.

Olson has logged a hit or more in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Dominic Smith is batting .353 with a .421 OBP and five RBI for Atlanta this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has an on-base percentage of .375, a slugging percentage of .615, and has seven hits, all club-highs for the Diamondbacks (while batting .269).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 74th, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .214 with two doubles, a home run and three walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He is 120th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jose Fernandez has two home runs while hitting .333.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .556 with a double and a home run.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/3/2026: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/2/2026: 17-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

17-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/5/2025: 11-10 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-10 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/3/2025: 8-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/27/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2025: 8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/25/2025: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2024: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/10/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/9/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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