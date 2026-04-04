Mets vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Giants vs Mets Game Info

San Francisco Giants (3-5) vs. New York Mets (4-4)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SNY

Giants vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-116) | NYM: (-102)

SF: (-116) | NYM: (-102) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-196) | NYM: -1.5 (+162)

SF: +1.5 (-196) | NYM: -1.5 (+162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Giants vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Clay Holmes (Mets) - 1-0, 3.18 ERA

The probable starters are Landen Roupp (1-0) for the Giants and Clay Holmes (1-0) for the Mets. Roupp and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Roupp has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Holmes has started only one game with a set spread, which the Mets covered. The Mets have always been the moneyline underdog when Holmes starts this season.

Giants vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (51.5%)

Giants vs Mets Moneyline

The Giants vs Mets moneyline has San Francisco as a -116 favorite, while New York is a -102 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Mets are +162 to cover, while the Giants are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Mets Over/Under

Giants versus Mets, on April 4, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Mets Betting Trends

The Giants came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

San Francisco has played as a favorite of -116 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in three of eight chances this season.

In eight games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 2-6-0 against the spread.

This is the first game this season the Mets are the moneyline underdog.

New York has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -102 or longer.

In the eight games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-5-0).

The Mets have covered 50% of their games this season, going 4-4-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.406) and total hits (10) this season. He's batting .313 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 87th in slugging.

Arraez has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee has three doubles and four walks. He's batting .148 and slugging .259 with an on-base percentage of .250.

He is 173rd in batting average, 158th in on-base percentage and 162nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Matt Chapman has six hits this season and has a slash line of .194/.265/.323.

Harrison Bader has been key for San Francisco with four hits, an OBP of .194 plus a slugging percentage of .286.

Mets Player Leaders

Luis Robert has racked up a team-best .455 on-base percentage. He's batting .280 and slugging .400.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 89th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .185 with two triples and 10 walks. He's slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .421.

He ranks 147th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Juan Soto has a .516 slugging percentage, which leads the Mets.

Francisco Alvarez's six hits pace his team.

Giants vs Mets Head to Head

4/3/2026: 10-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/2/2026: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/3/2025: 12-4 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-4 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/2/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/1/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/27/2025: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/25/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/26/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/25/2024: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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