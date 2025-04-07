FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golf

Adam Scott Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Adam Scott 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Scott's odds to win the Masters are set at +12000, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for 39th and suggests an implied probability of 0.8%.

Adam Scott Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Scott has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year
Finish
2024T22
2023T39
2022T48
202154
2020T34
2019T18
2018T32

Adam Scott won a green jacket in 2013 and has made 21 of 23 career cuts at Augusta National.

His scoring average is 72.58, and he's gone under par in 30 of 88 rounds (34.1%).

Adam Scott Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Scott has had some spotty form.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date
Tournament
Tour
Finish
3/23/25Valspar ChampionshipPGAT57
3/16/25THE PLAYERS ChampionshipPGACUT
3/9/25Arnold Palmer InvitationalPGAT36
2/16/25The Genesis InvitationalPGAT37
2/2/25AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmPGAT22
1/19/25Hero Dubai Desert ClassicDPTT37
1/5/25The SentryPGAT15

Adam Scott 2025 Key Stats

Here are Scott's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stat
Value
Rank
SG: Total0.1184th
SG: Tee-to-Green0.2968th
SG: Off-the-Tee0.0696th
SG: Approach the Green0.1476th
SG: Around-the-Green0.0878th
SG: Putting-0.18127th
Driving Distance298.9102nd

