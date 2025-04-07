Adam Scott Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Adam Scott 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Scott's odds to win the Masters are set at +12000, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for 39th and suggests an implied probability of 0.8%.

Adam Scott Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Scott has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 T22 2023 T39 2022 T48 2021 54 2020 T34 2019 T18 2018 T32 View Full Table ChevronDown

Adam Scott won a green jacket in 2013 and has made 21 of 23 career cuts at Augusta National.

His scoring average is 72.58, and he's gone under par in 30 of 88 rounds (34.1%).

Adam Scott Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Scott has had some spotty form.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 3/23/25 Valspar Championship PGA T57 3/16/25 THE PLAYERS Championship PGA CUT 3/9/25 Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA T36 2/16/25 The Genesis Invitational PGA T37 2/2/25 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA T22 1/19/25 Hero Dubai Desert Classic DPT T37 1/5/25 The Sentry PGA T15

Adam Scott 2025 Key Stats

Here are Scott's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stat Value Rank SG: Total 0.11 84th SG: Tee-to-Green 0.29 68th SG: Off-the-Tee 0.06 96th SG: Approach the Green 0.14 76th SG: Around-the-Green 0.08 78th SG: Putting -0.18 127th Driving Distance 298.9 102nd View Full Table ChevronDown

Get a No Sweat Token to use on a “First Round Leader” wager on the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

For all golf betting odds and Masters betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.