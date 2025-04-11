76ers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

76ers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSSE

The Philadelphia 76ers (24-56) are heavy underdogs (+11) as they attempt to end a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (38-42) on Friday, April 11, 2025 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on NBCS-PH and FDSSE. The matchup has a point total of 239.5.

76ers vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -11 239.5 -559 +420

76ers vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (52.8%)

76ers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 40 times this season (40-40-0).

The 76ers are 29-51-0 against the spread this season.

This season, 48 of the Hawks' games have gone over the point total.

76ers games this season have gone over the point total 58.8% of the time (47 out of 80 games with a set point total).

Atlanta has a worse record against the spread in home games (18-21-0) than it does in away games (22-19-0).

The Hawks have eclipsed the total in 24 of 39 home games (61.5%), compared to 24 of 41 road games (58.5%).

Philadelphia has been better against the spread on the road (17-24-0) than at home (12-27-0) this season.

76ers games have finished above the over/under 53.8% of the time at home (21 of 39), and 63.4% of the time on the road (26 of 41).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 24.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.6 assists, shooting 41.1% from the field and 33.7% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dyson Daniels averages 14.2 points, 5.9 boards and 4.3 assists, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 13.5 points, 8.9 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 57% from the field (10th in league).

Zaccharie Risacher's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 3.6 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Caris LeVert is averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 boards and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

76ers Leaders

Quentin Grimes averages 14.6 points for the 76ers, plus 4.3 boards and 3 assists.

The 76ers are receiving 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Jared Butler.

The 76ers get 7.3 points per game from Ricky Council IV, plus 2.9 boards and 1.3 assists.

Justin Edwards' numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Per game, Adem Bona gets the 76ers 5.4 points, 4.1 boards and 0.5 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.