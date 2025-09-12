Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 4

The English Premier League's 2025-26 campaign has arrived.

Premier League Best Bets for Matchweek 4

Wolves at Newcastle

With the Alexander Isak saga firmly behind Newcastle, it feels like they can properly start their campaign this week, and they've got a red-carpet home matchup versus Wolves.

Nick Woltemade couldn't ask for a friendlier debut game, and I like his chances to contribute to a goal.

Woltemade exploded onto the European scene last year with Stuttgart, notching 12 goals with a pair of assists across 17 Bundesliga starts. He also handled penalties for Stuttgart, and that's something he may do right now for Newcastle with Anthony Gordon suspended.

Wolves have been the worst team in the EPL through three rounds and are the only side with zero points on the board. They've allowed eight goals while netting only two, and they just conceded three goals at home to Everton last time out.

With Gordon banned and fellow new signing Yoane Wissa injured, Woltemade should be the main man in attack for the Magpies, and he can get his Newcastle career off to a thunderous start in this Saturday clash.

Sunderland at Crystal Palace

Palace host Sunderland on Saturday in a match where the defenses can dominate.

With Marc Guehi sticking around, Palace's defense can be one of the league's elite this season. They've conceded only once through three EPL matches, and that includes road shutouts against Villa and Chelsea -- so it's not like they're beating up on the lesser sides.

In addition to that, Palace's attack doesn't have much firepower now that Eberechi Eze has moved on, scoring four times through three fixtures.

Sunderland have made a great start in their return to the Premier League, racking up six points already. Their defense has held up really well, allowing 1.2, 1.0 and 0.6 expected goals (xG) across their three league outings, per FBRef's xG model.

The defenses are better than the attacks in this one, and I think we'll get a game with very few big chances.

