5 Best College Football Player Prop Bets for Week 3

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop markets range anywhere from touchdown scorers to yardage props.

Which college football props are the best ones to target this week? Let's take a look.

College Football Player Prop Betting Picks for Week 3

Clemson at Georgia Tech

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Adam Randall (CLEM) -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

For those getting some PTSD related to Week 1 with Adam Randall, I understand. Randall was marginalized to just five carries and two targets against what seemed to be a much-improved LSU Tigers defense.

However, Week 2 was much better. The Clemson Tigers barely survived against the Troy Trojans, but it did give us a neutral game script to see Randall's true role. He amassed 21 carries and 4 targets and scored a touchdown -- which was the case against LSU, as well.

Clemson's recent form is a bit of a concern, but they enter conference play with another workable matchup. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have already coughed up 4.7 rushing yards per attempt (YPA; 97th in FBS) despite iffy matchups with the Colorado Buffaloes and FCS Gardner-Webb. At worst, Clemson is a step above those.

I've got Randall with the fifth-best projection of scrimmage touchdowns (0.96) among running backs on FanDuel's main CFB DFS slate, and most of the guys around him are -200 or shorter. I'd have expected closer to -161 odds here.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia

Eli Holstein (PITT) - Passing Yds Eli Holstein (PITT) Over Sep 13 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The 56.5-point total between the Pittsburgh Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers should be a good place to look for offense.

With that, Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein is looking to go two-for-two in brutalizing his out-of-conference schedule. The sophomore did that last year before coming back to Earth in ACC play, and he's at it again, recording a 70.6% completion rate and 10.2 passing YPA to start 2025.

West Virginia gave up the third-most passing YPA in college football last year (9.3), and they're not really off to a better schedule-adjusted start (8.0 YPA) considering meetings with the Ohio Bobcats and FCS Robert Morris. Holstein totaled 301 passing yards in a 4-point win over the Mountaineers in 2024.

I've got the sophomore projected for 289.8 passing yards, and volume could come to his aid if efficiency doesn't. It's tough for any team to cover a touchdown in Morgantown.

Cam Vaughn (WV) - Total Receptions Cam Vaughn (WV) Over Sep 13 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the other side of this one, Cam Vaughn has one of the better receiving roles in the country for WVU.

Vaughn's 26.5% target share is pretty sporty considering the Mountaineers comfortably led both Ohio and Robert Morris. In total, that's been 6.5 targets per game, and it's substantiated by leading the team in routes (52) to this stage.

The 7.5-point underdogs should need to throw more than they have thus far. Plus, Pitt hasn't exactly blown anyone away with their own pass defense (6.8 YPA), either.

We kind of know what to expect from the "Backyard Brawl," no? Last year's meeting featured 72 points and a boatload of offense. These defenses already seemed to be reeling.

I've got Vaughn projected for 4.86 catches on 6.99 targets in this one. Especially when 10-plus targets is definitely in his range of outcomes with such a violent change in game script, this prop shouldn't be plus money.

Oregon State at Texas Tech

Anthony Hankerson (ORST) - Rushing + Receiving Yds Anthony Hankerson (ORST) Over Sep 13 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even as someone who prognosticated the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the College Football Playoff, this line is ridiculously generous that they're college football's next juggernaut.

TTU has run through FCS Arkansas Pine Bluff and the Kent State Golden Flashes, who might have been FBS' worst program last year. Clearly, the 23.5-point spread at home over the Oregon State Beavers is influencing Anthony Hankerson's outlook.

The veteran running back is the Oregon State Beavers' do-it-all main event, earning 67.2% of their carries and 9.5% of their targets. He didn't find a lot of daylight in Oregon State's opener against the California Golden Bears (64 scrimmage yards) but dominated an underrated Fresno State Bulldogs defense (136) last week.

Hankerson's passing game work should be helpful if Tech's defense is indeed as mean as its transfer portal rankings might indicate. Oregon State's 19.5-point team total is an ambiguous feeling from oddsmakers.

I've got the senior tailback projected for 100.5 total scrimmage yards. It'll take a second disastrous offense-wide performance like Week 1 to keep him below 80, and I just don't quite trust this Red Raiders D that was 113th in yards per play allowed (6.4 YPP) last season.

Texas A&M at Notre Dame

Marcel Reed (TAMU) - Passing + Rushing Yds Marcel Reed (TAMU) Over Sep 13 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

My shortlist of Heisman contenders entering the season have started with mixed results. John Mateer has surfaced while Sawyer Robertson started poorly. Marcel Reed will break the tie on Saturday.

Reed's Texas A&M Aggies predictably blew through the UTSA Roadrunners and Utah State Aggies at home, but good on them for not dialing up FCS schools. Reed averaged 8.2 passing YPA and 5.8 rushing YPA (including sacks) through those two meetings, totaling 307.0 passing plus rushing yards in the two games.

This forecasted drop just doesn't seem fair. If anything, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish allowed just 3.1 rushing YPA to a good Miami (FL) Hurricanes squad, and that'll force more on Reed's shoulders. That also wasn't a disastrous thing for Miami, who managed 6.6 passing YPA.

Notre Dame's defense had plenty of NFL draft prospects, and they looked young in the opener. If that's the case, a dual-threat QB like Reed shouldn't be forecasted for such a bad night. I'm projecting 248.7 passing yards and 44.9 rushing yards for the sophomore against the Irish.

