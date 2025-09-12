3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 9/12/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Right-hander Walker Buehler is set to make his debut for the Philadelphia Phillies, and if it goes anything like his tenure with the Boston Red Sox, he could be in for a difficult night at the office.

It's hard to find many positives in Buehler's 2025 profile, which includes poor marks in xERA (5.70), SIERA (5.12), and xFIP (4.97). His strikeout rate (16.5%), walk rate (10.8%), barrel rate (9.7%), and HR/9 (1.76) all fail to inspire confidence, either. Throw in a hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park, and this could definitely get ugly fast.

Salvador Perez is still showing some nice pop in his age-35 season, flashing a 14.7% barrel rate (91st percentile) and .547 xSLG (94th percentile). He's tallied at least one hard hit in 14 of his last 15 games and multiple hard hits in six over that span.

Perez also doesn't walk very often (4.0% rate), which is another plus in this market. Two or more total bases ought to be very doable for the veteran slugger on Friday.

Trevor Larnach has been piling up the hits of late, recording at least one in nine of his last 11 games, and six have been multi-hit games. He's posted two or more hard hits seven times in that sample, as well.

The hits could keep coming in tonight's matchup versus righty Brandon Pfaadt. Pfaadt has been susceptible to loud contact, displaying a 5.59 xERA (seventh percentile), 45.1% hard-hit rate (15th percentile), and 11.0% barrel rate (10th percentile). Against lefties like Larnach, both his strikeout rate (17.9%) and ground-ball rate (41.7%) dip compared to same-handed matchups, too.

While Larnach doesn't have incredible power, 15 of his 16 home runs have come off righties, so he could also deliver two-plus total bases with one swing of the bat. Target Field is a plus venue for hitting, further aiding Larnach.

Jackson Merrill typically bats sixth, which isn't the perfect spot for RBI production, but in a matchup where the San Diego Padres are showing one of the night's highest implied team totals (5.4), he's worth a look at these appealing odds.

That's because right-hander Tanner Gordon will be on the mound for the Colorado Rockies, and he's produced a poor 5.81 xERA across a dozen starts. He's actually performed worse on the road (5.10 xFIP) compared to Coors Field (4.16 xFIP), too.

His underlying numbers versus lefties are what especially pique our interest, as he's posted a 4.80 xFIP, 18.6% strikeout rate, and 30.5% ground-ball rate in the split. As is often the case, that low K rate and GB rate combo has led to significant home run issue (1.93 HR/9) to that handedness.

Merrill has come alive at the plate since coming off the injured list at the start of September, logging at least one hit in five of his last six games, which includes two home runs, two doubles, two triples, and five RBIs. For the season, he's hovered around the 80th percentile in xwOBA (.357), xBA (2,77), and xSLG (.496), as well.

The 22-year-old is in line for another productive night, and his teammates shouldn't have much trouble getting on base ahead of him to give him RBI opportunities.

