WNBA

WNBA 2025 Playoffs Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

The 2025 WNBA Playoffs are finally here!

The league's top eight teams will now spend the next few weeks competing for a chance to hoist the championship trophy.

The Minnesota Lynx have secured the top seed. The Golden State Valkyries have become the first WNBA team to make the playoffs in their inaugural season. And now you can follow along during all the action with FanDuel's free printable bracket -- available below.

How WNBA Playoffs Work

There are eight out of 13 WNBA teams that make the postseason.

It's a standard bracket format with the No. 1 seed playing No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7 and so on.

The First Round is a best-of-three series. The higher seeds (No. 1-4) will play at home during in Games 1 and 3 (if necessary).

Four teams then move onto the Semifinals, which is a best-of-five series. The higher seed receives home-court advantage, again, in a 2-2-1 format.

Then, starting in this season, the WNBA Finals will be a best-of-seven series with a 2-2-1-1-1 format.

WNBA Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Who Made the WNBA Playoffs?

Here are all of the teams that made it to the WNBA playoffs:

  1. Minnesota Lynx
  2. Las Vegas Aces
  3. Atlanta Dream
  4. Phoenix Mercury
  5. New York Liberty
  6. Indiana Fever
  7. Seattle Storm
  8. Golden State Valkyries

WNBA 2025 Championship Odds

Here are the odds for each team to win the championship before the start of the postseason (September 12th).

You can check out the latest championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 WNBA - Championship Winner
Odds
Minnesota Lynx+105
Las Vegas Aces+260
New York Liberty+350
Atlanta Dream+1000
Phoenix Mercury+2500
Seattle Storm+6000
Golden State Valkyries+30000

Looking for more WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

