WNBA 2025 Playoffs Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

The 2025 WNBA Playoffs are finally here!

The league's top eight teams will now spend the next few weeks competing for a chance to hoist the championship trophy.

The Minnesota Lynx have secured the top seed. The Golden State Valkyries have become the first WNBA team to make the playoffs in their inaugural season. And now you can follow along during all the action with FanDuel's free printable bracket -- available below.

How WNBA Playoffs Work

There are eight out of 13 WNBA teams that make the postseason.

It's a standard bracket format with the No. 1 seed playing No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7 and so on.

The First Round is a best-of-three series. The higher seeds (No. 1-4) will play at home during in Games 1 and 3 (if necessary).

Four teams then move onto the Semifinals, which is a best-of-five series. The higher seed receives home-court advantage, again, in a 2-2-1 format.

Then, starting in this season, the WNBA Finals will be a best-of-seven series with a 2-2-1-1-1 format.

WNBA Playoffs Printable Bracket

Who Made the WNBA Playoffs?

Here are all of the teams that made it to the WNBA playoffs:

Minnesota Lynx Las Vegas Aces Atlanta Dream Phoenix Mercury New York Liberty Indiana Fever Seattle Storm Golden State Valkyries

WNBA 2025 Championship Odds

Here are the odds for each team to win the championship before the start of the postseason (September 12th).

2025 WNBA - Championship Winner Odds Minnesota Lynx +105 Las Vegas Aces +260 New York Liberty +350 Atlanta Dream +1000 Phoenix Mercury +2500 Seattle Storm +6000 Golden State Valkyries +30000 View Full Table ChevronDown

