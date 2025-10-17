5 Best College Football Player Prop Bets for Week 8

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop markets range anywhere from touchdown scorers to yardage props.

Which college football props are the best ones to target this week? Let's take a look.

College Football Player Prop Betting Picks for Week 8

LSU at Vanderbilt

Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) - Passing Yds Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) Under Oct 18 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This author's skepticism of Garrett Nussmeier dates back to July in writing, but Nuss just hasn't had a good year, and I'm not sure that changes on Saturday.

The LSU Tigers are 2.5-point underdogs in Nashville against the Vanderbilt Commodores, but a boost in volume can't be the only solution to reach this mark. Nussmeier has averaged just 6.9 yards per attempt (YPA), and the road is only getting tougher in the SEC.

Case in point? A Vandy defense that is a ranks 54th across FBS in passing YPA allowed (6.9) despite dates with LaNorris Sellers and Ty Simpson thus far. Simpson chewing up the 'Dores for 340 yards is probably what has inflated this line.

My projections have Nussmeier at just 193.0 passing yards in a game that has a total (48.5) implying uglier football. He's only topped this line against FCS Southeast Louisiana in 2025.

Washington at Michigan

Denzel Boston (WASH) - Receiving Yds Denzel Boston (WASH) Over Oct 18 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Well, if there's any doubt that Jim Harbaugh isn't with the Michigan Wolverines anymore, last week showed that in earnest.

Michigan now ranks 32nd in FBS in passing YPA allowed (6.4) -- which is still very good. They're just not the outlier to be afraid of anymore like the Ohio State Buckeyes team that throttled the Washington Huskies in Week 5. That was pretty much the only team to keep Denzel Boston quiet.

Boston's 31.0% target share comfortably leads the Huskies, and he's topped this line in four of his five full games. It's safe to say he'd have got there with 50 yards at halftime against FCS UC Davis if the game wasn't out of reach.

After seeing USC's Makhi Lemon torch UM for 93 yards, I have confidence that this discounted line for Boston -- in a game UDub projects to be trailing -- is too low. My projections have him at 85.3 yards.

Texas A&M at Arkansas

Rueben Owens II (TAMU) - Rushing Yds Rueben Owens II (TAMU) Over Oct 18 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's a bummer that LeVeon Moss' ankle injury takes him out of action, but it does provide enormous clarity for Rueben Owens inside of one of college football's best offenses.

Owens should get the lion's share of the Texas A&M Aggies carries when he and Moss, in a two-headed monster, were splitting 53.4% of the team's total totes. QB Marcel Reed (19.1%) makes up a good chunk himself. Owens will likely flirt with the century mark most Saturdays with such a hefty projected workload.

This is a soft landing spot for him to assume the featured role, too. Even though the Arkansas Razorbacks whacked Sam Pittman, the personnel isn't improved from a team currently allowing 5.2 yards per carry (119th in FBS).

I've got Owens projected for 115.6 rushing yards in this one. It should be a while before a potential blowout would harm his role when freshman Jamarion Morrow (5.9% rush share) just hasn't been involved yet. Plus, this spread is curiously only 7.5 points.

Texas at Kentucky

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Arch Manning (TEX) +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Arch Manning probably walked around campus with a little more swagger this week, no?

Though the numbers weren't devastating, Arch played clean football against an Oklahoma Sooners defense swallowing just about everyone else. He'll look to carry that confidence into a much easier road date with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky is a mess offensively, but they've been good against the run (3.9 rushing YPA allowed) on defense. That'll force Manning to drop back more than a 12.5-point favorite typically would, and Arch has shown a nose for the end zone in forgiving matchups. He's scored five rushing TDs against four opponents this year that weren't Ohio State or Oklahoma. As is, the star QB has accounted for 19.0% of the Texas Longhorns' carries overall.

Rainy conditions could turn more of those drop backs into rushes, too.

It's possible that Manning chooses to just torch the Wildcats (8.3 passing YPA allowed) with his arm, but his scrambling tendencies in the red zone have my projections expecting 0.86 median rushing scores from him. That would imply closer to -132 odds if correct.

Missouri at Auburn

Jackson Arnold (AUB) - Passing + Rushing Yds Jackson Arnold (AUB) Over Oct 18 11:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A week after tweeting what a disaster Jackson Arnold in Week 7, I'm recommending a bet on him in Week 8.

That's a perfect example of my model removing bias when the Missouri Tigers' defense quietly got torched in their first real test of the season. The aforementioned Ty Simpson completed 74.2% of his passes, but Alabama called 44 runs (?) despite averaging just 2.8 yards per play. Mizzou didn't sack Simpson once.

Arnold is the opposite of that traditional offense, but I do see this as a buy-low spot off three brutal assignments: at Oklahoma, at Texas A&M, and hosting Georgia. Missouri is a stepping stone somewhere between those three and Baylor, who gave up 245 scrimmage yards and 3 scrimmage TDs to Arnold in his Auburn Tigers debut.

Volume should favor the quarterback here, too. Mizzou plays at the third-fastest rate in FBS, averaging 79.8 plays per game.

Without losing nearly as much sack yardage against a so-so Missouri pass rush, I've got Arnold projected for 191.7 passing yards and 38.7 rushing yards, totaling 230.4 from scrimmage. I think he steps it up in a must-win contest for War Eagle.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.