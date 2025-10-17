FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets, Predictions, and Props for Week 8

Jim Sannes
Jim Sannes@JimSannes

College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets, Predictions, and Props for Week 8

Each week across college football, you've got countless options at your hand.

Which bets stand out for Week 8 in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds?

We polled FanDuel Research's college football writing staff to see where they were seeing value, and below, they listed out their favorite side, total, and player prop of the week.

Let's dig in and see their favorite picks on the board.

College Football Week 8 Expert Betting Picks

Austin Swaim

Spread/Moneyline: Washington +5.5 (-110)

Spread

Washington
Oct 18 4:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Total: LSU-Vanderbilt Under 48.5 Points (-115)

Total Match Points

Under
Oct 18 4:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Both the LSU Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores aren't as explosive as they hoped to be entering 2025. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is averaging just 6.9 passing YPA, and his best target turned out to be a tight end. Vandy's Diego Pavia was bottled up entirely by Alabama, and the Tigers (4.9) have given up fewer yards per play than the Tide (5.2) entering this one. Considering these are also both bottom-15 schools in plays per game, neither efficiency nor tempo in Nashville points to an over.

Player Prop: Jackson Arnold Over 206.5 Passing and Rushing Yards (-114)

Jackson Arnold (AUB) - Passing + Rushing Yds

Jackson Arnold (AUB) Over
Oct 18 11:45pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Riley Thomas

Spread/Moneyline: BYU Moneyline (+138)

Moneyline

BYU
Oct 19 12:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Total: USC Over 24.5 (-114)

USC Total Points

Over
Oct 18 11:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Player Prop: Nate Sheppard Over 72.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Nate Sheppard (DUKE) - Rushing Yds

Nate Sheppard (DUKE) Over
Oct 18 4:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

According to Game On Paper, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets rank 105th in expected points added per rushing attempt allowed. The Duke Blue Devils total 5.0 yards per carry (26th), led by running back Nate Sheppard's 8.0 yards per rushing attempt. He's enjoyed an emerging role over the last three games with 13.7 rushing attempts compared to 5.0 over the first three contests. With an increased workload paired with 106.7 rushing yards per game over the last three, Sheppard could help fuel a win over Georgia Tech.

Skyler Carlin

Spread/Moneyline: Memphis -21.5 (-110)

Spread

Memphis
Oct 18 8:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

The Memphis Tigers have one of the best rushing attacks in the country (1st in EPA per rush and 13th in rushing success rate), and the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers have a woeful run defense that is 125th in EPA per rush allowed (0.12) and 134th in rushing success rate allowed (48.2%). Given Memphis' tendency to pound the rock and UAB's inability to stop the run, the Tigers should easily improve to 7-0 against the spread on the season.

Total: Texas Tech Over 30.5 Points (-112)

Texas Tech Total Points

Over
Oct 18 8:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Player Prop: Eli Raridon Over 36.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Eli Raridon (ND) - Receiving Yds

Eli Raridon (ND) Over
Oct 18 11:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Which bets stand out to you across Week 8? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds to see the full menu of options.

