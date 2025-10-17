College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets, Predictions, and Props for Week 8

Each week across college football, you've got countless options at your hand.

Which bets stand out for Week 8 in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds?

We polled FanDuel Research's college football writing staff to see where they were seeing value, and below, they listed out their favorite side, total, and player prop of the week.

Let's dig in and see their favorite picks on the board.

College Football Week 8 Expert Betting Picks

Spread Washington Oct 18 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total Match Points Under Oct 18 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Both the LSU Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores aren't as explosive as they hoped to be entering 2025. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is averaging just 6.9 passing YPA, and his best target turned out to be a tight end. Vandy's Diego Pavia was bottled up entirely by Alabama, and the Tigers (4.9) have given up fewer yards per play than the Tide (5.2) entering this one. Considering these are also both bottom-15 schools in plays per game, neither efficiency nor tempo in Nashville points to an over.

Jackson Arnold (AUB) - Passing + Rushing Yds Jackson Arnold (AUB) Over Oct 18 11:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline BYU Oct 19 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

USC Total Points Over Oct 18 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Nate Sheppard (DUKE) - Rushing Yds Nate Sheppard (DUKE) Over Oct 18 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

According to Game On Paper, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets rank 105th in expected points added per rushing attempt allowed. The Duke Blue Devils total 5.0 yards per carry (26th), led by running back Nate Sheppard's 8.0 yards per rushing attempt. He's enjoyed an emerging role over the last three games with 13.7 rushing attempts compared to 5.0 over the first three contests. With an increased workload paired with 106.7 rushing yards per game over the last three, Sheppard could help fuel a win over Georgia Tech.

Spread Memphis Oct 18 8:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Memphis Tigers have one of the best rushing attacks in the country (1st in EPA per rush and 13th in rushing success rate), and the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers have a woeful run defense that is 125th in EPA per rush allowed (0.12) and 134th in rushing success rate allowed (48.2%). Given Memphis' tendency to pound the rock and UAB's inability to stop the run, the Tigers should easily improve to 7-0 against the spread on the season.

Texas Tech Total Points Over Oct 18 8:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Eli Raridon (ND) - Receiving Yds Eli Raridon (ND) Over Oct 18 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

