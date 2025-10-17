5 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Week 7's Sunday Main Slate

An offense-friendly matchup in Dallas and some lopsided defenses in Denver could point to some nice FanDuel Picks plays for Week 7.

Let's take a look at some of my favorite options for Week 7.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Week 7's Sunday Main Slate

T.J. Hockenson Less Than 35.5 Receiving Yards

T.J. Hockenson is on a three-game streak with more than 35.5 receiving yards: 49, 39, 38.

He's gotten there on 6, 5, and 6 targets, catching 15 of 17 targets in that span.

But now, he steps in to a really difficult matchup for tight ends: the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philly ranks second-best by catch rate over expectation (CROE; -6.9%) and third in yards per route run (0.78) allowed to TEs.

They've let just one tight end -- Travis Kelce (61 yards) -- surpass 33 this season.

Hockenson's lack of downfield targets this year don't bode well for a big play, either.

Jaxson Dart Less Than 175.5 Passing Yards

The Denver Broncos defense has been an elite unit so far in 2025, allowing just 15.8 points per game. That's not ideal for the New York Giants' offense.

This team has limited opposing passers to 6.2 yards per attempt (league average is 7.0), and they rate out first in passing success rate allowed and pressure rate generated.

Multiple injuries exist for the Giants' pass-catchers leading into the weekend.

In three career starts, Jaxson Dart has thrown for 111, 202, and 195 yards against two borderline top-10 pass defenses but also a bottom-tier unit.

A massive downgrade in matchup plus the injuries to his receivers makes for an appealing case for Dart to stay under his stat projection.

J.K. Dobbins More Than 62.5 Rushing Yards

The role for J.K. Dobbins for the Broncos has been pretty nice this season. He's handled 15.2 rush attempts per game for 73.7 yards per game.

He's had more than 62.5 rushing yards in five of his six games, falling short just last week on the road in London against a pretty good New York Jets rush defense (especially by success rate allowed). Dobbins ran for 40 yards on 14 carries in that game.

Other than that, he's averaged 80.4 yards per game on the ground and now steps into a plus role against a Giants run defense that's fifth-worst by explosive rush rate (10+ yards) allowed to backs.

New York is also second-worst by Rushing EPA per carry allowed to RBs through Week 6.

Dak Prescott More Than 264.5 Passing Yards

Dak Prescott heads back indoors for a home matchup with a Washington Commanders team that is average by adjusted pass defense through Week 6.

And he's slated to get superstar WR CeeDee Lamb back this week -- with no limitations. With a growing connection with George Pickens, Prescott now has one of the best one-two combos in the league and sets up in a game with no wind against a team that has allowed a high average depth of target in 2025.

In fact, Washington is 30th in aDOT allowed and 28th in yards per target allowed on downfield passes.

Splash plays against a team that has struggled on the back end and is a bit better against the run than the pass? Big game Dak could be making an appearance this week.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt More Than 69.5 Rushing Yards

On the other side of that game, Jacory Croskey-Merritt is set up with a great matchup.

The Dallas Cowboys are letting up a league-high 50.4% rushing success rate to RBs through Week 6, and they're fourth-worst by explosive rush rate (15.1%).

Croskey-Merritt has had some fumbling issues, though that doesn't seem to have impacted his playing time at all.

Bill is fresh off a 66.7% snap rate on Monday night, highest of any Commanders back this year. He's also had 14 and 17 carries in his last two starts for 111 and 61 yards.

Croskey-Merritt is third among all backs with 10-plus carries per game in rushing yards over expectation per carry (+1.34), via NextGenStats.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.