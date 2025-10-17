3 Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bets for Week 7

Looking for a new way to bet on the NFL this season? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 7

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings

Eagles Over -22.5 (-122)

Saquon Barkley Over 73.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Jordan Mason Any Time Touchdown Scorer (-105)

Following back-to-back losses, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to bounce back as 2.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings. After recording only 17 points in back-to-back games, the Eagles' offense draws a tough matchup as the Vikings boast the top defense in our schedule-adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency rankings while giving up only 19.4 points per game (fifth-fewest) and 4.9 yards per play (eighth-fewest). Will Philly's struggles to score continue?

Minnesota touts the best adjusted pass defense, but it ranks as the 10th-worst unit against the run. Of course, the Eagles routinely run the rock with the league's eighth-highest rush-play rate. Even with only 3.5 yards per rushing attempt (third-fewest), Philadelphia still has the eighth-best adjusted rush offense. The Vikings are allowing 4.5 yards per carry (12th-most), suggesting the Eagles' efficiency on the ground should benefit.

Philly's passing game has yet to take flight, but it's showing some hope on deep shots. According to Pro Football Focus, Jalen Hurts carries an 87.8 pass grade on attempts of 20 or more yards paired with an average depth of target (aDOT) of 8.1 yards per passing attempt. This is far from a favorable matchup as the NFL's top pass D, but Minnesota ranks 13th yards per downfield target allowed. Plus, Jonathan Greenard (hamstring) was added to the Vikings injury report on Thursday while Andrew Van Ginkel's (neck) status remains in question. If this unit is without its top two pass rushers, Hurts should have plenty of time in the pocket to launch it downfield.

With that said, I like Philly's chances of finally improving on offense. It still totals 23.7 points per game (15th-most), making over 22.5 well within reach. Potential success from Saquon Barkley is a part of the equation, too.

We mentioned the Vikings' susceptible run D. After posting 19.3 rushing attempts per game over the first four games, Saquon has averaged only 9.0 carries per contest in the last two. I doubt this low volume continues considering the matchup paired with Barkley's 17.5 rushing attempt prop. Plus, NFL Next Gen Stats has awarded Barkley with 1.48 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/c) since Week 5 compared to his mark of -0.51 over the first four contests.

For Minnesota, it could also lean on the run game. Philadelphia ranks as the eighth-worst adjusted rush D and eighth-best adjusted pass defense. Opposing teams are posting 4.7 yards per carry (10th-most) and 1.3 rushing touchdowns per game (5th-most). I'd like to focus on the latter stat.

Mason has reached at least 70 rushing yards in only one of five games, causing hesitation about his 70.5 rushing yard prop. He's scored three touchdowns over the last three contest, though. His 82.5% red zone snap share and 84.6% red zone rushing attempt share brings home our any time touchdown scorer pick.

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers

Colts Moneyline (+108)

Daniel Jones Over 17.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Justin Herbert Under 249.5 Passing Yards (-114)

The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-2 over the last three while the Indianapolis Colts continue to roll with back-to-back wins and a 5-1 record. We could have an upset brewing in Tinseltown with Indy carrying +108 odds to win outright. A couple of promising player props pair well with the Colts moneyline.

Starting with Indianapolis' offense, it ranks as the best adjusted unit, third-best adjusted pass offense, and second-best adjusted rush offense. While the Chargers are allowing only 5.2 yards per play (ninth-fewest), the run defense is vulnerable as the seventh-worst adjusted unit. That should mean a field day for Jonathan Taylor -- who is totaling 100.5 rushing yards per game and 0.80 RYOE/c. He carries a lofty 89.5 rushing yard prop, but there's still solid value due to his absurd numbers through six games.

Still, the high total causes some pause. Instead, Daniel Jones to go over 17.5 rushing yards has my eye. He's went over this mark in only three of six games, but Indy has faced four teams in the top half of adjusted rush defense. That's not the case for L.A., and Jones averaged 26.5 rushing yards per game when facing two bottom-12 run defenses against the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans. This is the second-worst run defense Jones will see thus far, and the Bolts have ceded the second-most rushing yards against quarterbacks.

On Los Angeles' offense, the offensive line has a trio of injuries; left tackle Joe Alt (ankle) was a limited participant for Thursday's practice while center Bradley Bozeman (illness) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) were absent. This O-line has already stumbled to PFF's fifth-worst pass block grade. Indianapolis carries the 12th-highest pressure rate. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner remains the leader of the defensive line, and edge rusher Laiatu Lata has enjoyed a breakout season with a 90.2 PFF player grade, 74.1 pass rush grade, and 23 total pressures.

The Colts are equipped to expose this offensive line weakness. Justin Herbert has seen his play decline, as well, posting -0.21 EPA/db in the last three compared to 0.20 in the first three games. After averaging 211.0 passing yards per game since Week 4, give me Herbert to go under his passing yard prop.

Backed by advantages on both sides of the ball, I like Indianapolis to grab another win on Sunday.

New York Giants at Denver Broncos

Over 40.5 (-104)

Jaxson Dart Under 38.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

J.K. Dobbins 70+ Rushing Yards (+122)

Sunday's meeting between the New York Giants and Denver Broncos features two offenses in the bottom 13 of our adjusted rankings. With each team among the 13th-fewest points per game, the 40.5 total adds up. However, the potential pace points to backing the over.

Our Brandon Gdula's adjusted pace and pass report for Week 7 has this game with the third-quickest pace of the week. Both squads are in the top 10 for the most plays per game and the top 12 for the fewest seconds per play. Considering the low total, I'm comfortable with leaning on the pace to drive this to the over.

New York comes off an electric 34-point performance, but Denver is a different beast with the league's second-best adjusted defense paired with allowing 4.3 yards per play (the fewest). Rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo have already become the heartbeat of this offense. However, this will be their toughest task yet. They're on the road in high altitude against an elite defense -- I doubt the Giants will light the world on fire.

Dart is averaging 55.7 rushing yards per game since Week 4. The Broncos have faced their fair share of dual-threat QBs, including Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields, and Daniel Jones; this unit is still allowing the second-fewest rushing yards against quarterbacks. Dart's legs could be the best weapon of this offense for the remainder of the season. Look for Denver to key on the strength, holding Dart to under 38.5 rushing yards.

Rounding out our three-leg parlay, J.K. Dobbins has flourished by recording 4.9 yards per rushing attempt and 0.91 RYOE/c. The G-Men have the worst adjusted rush defense, surrendering 5.1 yards per carry (fourth-most). New York's strength on defense is its pass rush, boasting the 12th-best adjusted pressure rate while Abdul Carter and Brian Burns are in the top 20 of pass rush win rate. Running against a strong pass rush can be the best way to limit pressures.

Dobbins comes off a season-low 40 rushing yards, but he still had a solid workload of 14 carries. He's reached 63 rushing yards in five of six games, making over 62.5 rushing yards a clear take. In fact, I like Dobbins to reach 70+ rushing yards. From Week 2 to 5, he averaged 84.8 rushing yards per game and totaled at least 70 yards in all four contests.

