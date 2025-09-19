5 Best College Football Player Prop Bets for Week 4

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop markets range anywhere from touchdown scorers to yardage props.

Which college football props are the best ones to target this week? Let's take a look.

College Football Player Prop Betting Picks for Week 4

Texas Tech at Utah

Behren Morton (TTU) - Alt Passing Yds Behren Morton (TTU) - Alt Passing Yds Behren Morton (TTU) 275+ Yards +116 View more odds in Sportsbook

Volume should do a lot of heavy lifting for senior quarterback Behren Morton in the Texas Tech Red Raiders' toughest game of the year.

Texas Tech already has a 49.7% pass rate despite the fact they've got a +139 point differential in three games. They were 27th in FBS a year ago (53.9%). It's in Joey McGuire's DNA at this stage, and it might be a necessity on the road as a 3.5-point 'dog to the Utah Utes.

Infamously, Utah's most vulnerable moments have come via their secondary. Tossing aside Jaxon Smith-Njigba's historic effort in the Rose Bowl, Shedeur Sanders and Rocco Becht averaged 298.0 passing yards in the Utes' 2024 matchups with high-level quarterbacks. Morton is averaging 11.2 passing yards per attempt (YPA) this year, which will be in that realm if it sticks through conference play.

Across 37.3 attempts, I'm expecting 332.7 passing yards for the veteran on Saturday.

Auburn at Oklahoma

Deion Burks (OU) - Alt Receiving Yds Deion Burks (OU) - Alt Receiving Yds Deion Burks (OU) 70+ Yards +104 View more odds in Sportsbook

I gave out this game's total to fall under 48.0 points on Wednesday's episode of Covering the Spread. It's since dropped to 46.5.

Scoring may be at a premium, but I love Deion Burks' projected role in this spot. He quietly had 12 targets (which was a 40.0% share) in the Oklahoma Sooners' lone competitive contest against the Michigan Wolverines.

It should also help that the Auburn Tigers have been a pass funnel so far. They're 7th in rushing YPA allowed (2.0) but 75th in passing YPA allowed (7.3). Part of that is a date through Waco with Sawyer Robertson, but Heisman odds-on favorite John Mateer isn't exactly a step down in competition.

On 7.87 projected targets, I'm expecting 96.8 receiving yards from Burks in this ranked clash.

Illinois at Indiana

Kaden Feagin (ILL) - Alt Rushing Yds Kaden Feagin (ILL) - Alt Rushing Yds Kaden Feagin (ILL) 60+ Yards -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

This is the most confusing line of the week for me. Perhaps I'm walking right into the trap with the #9 Illinois Fighting Illini, but the 19th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers have been a defensive disaster considering their schedule.

Indiana is 47th in passing YPA allowed (6.5) but 120th (!) in rushing YPA allowed (5.5) despite matchups with Old Dominion, Kennesaw State, and Indiana State. How are they laying nearly a touchdown to an Illinois team that put 419 yards on a decent Duke Blue Devils team two weeks ago?

Moreover, Kaden Feagin actually didn't reach this mark against Duke. But, he did handle 17 of 29 running back carries in that one with a healthy 47.6% rush share for the season. Quarterback Luke Altmyer doesn't extend plays, so Feagin should be the primary benefactor of Indiana's leaky rush D thus far.

On 19.2 carries, I've got Feagin projected for 91.2 rushing yards in this one. With such success, I have to add an anytime touchdown, as well. My projection of 0.72 median scrimmage TDs would imply closer to -105 odds for one.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kaden Feagin (ILL) +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Arizona State at Baylor

Jordyn Tyson (ASU) - Alt Receiving Yds Jordyn Tyson (ASU) - Alt Receiving Yds Jordyn Tyson (ASU) 100+ Yards -118 View more odds in Sportsbook

It appears the Arizona State Sun Devils will be getting their best players the rock under Kenny Dillingham. Last year, it was Cam Skattebo's massive role. This year, it's Jordyn Tyson getting absolutely peppered.

Tyson's 42.2% target share is currently the highest in FBS, which is sort of insane when ASU has rolled over Texas State and Northern Arizona with some ease. Now, those weren't the blowouts you'd have hoped for, allowing Tyson to see second-half action in all three.

Really, the upside for him could come from Sam Leavitt's improvement. Leavitt is completing just 58.1% of his passes, which is a decrease of 3.0 percentage points from his freshman season. Arizona State won't get many better chances to fix it when the Baylor Bears have allowed the 10th-most passing YPA (10.3) in FBS thus far.

I've got Tyson projected for 114.5 median passing yards, and that's sort of expecting Leavitt to stay the same. If the signal-caller finds his groove against Baylor, this could be a game that goes a long way to Tyson's Biletnikoff campaign.

