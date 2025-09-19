FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 9/19/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Garrett Crochet, Red Sox ($11,000)

After allowing seven earned runs while recording only nine FanDuel points (FDPs) on September 2, Garrett Crochet has bounced back with a 2.08 ERA paired with 58.0 FDPs over his last two starts. As usual, striking out the opposition has led the way for Crochet as he boasts a 31.5 K% (92nd percentile) along with 11.29 strikeouts per nine innings pitched (K/9). The Tampa Bay Rays have the 9th-highest K% on the season and the 11th-highest mark in the last 30 days. Furthermore, the Rays have struggled against left-handed pitchers by posting the ninth-lowest wOBA (.291) and ninth-lowest wRC+ (84) in the split. Crochet's 2.85 SIERA and 2.64 xFIP should lead to another deep start. After posting nine strikeouts and 64 FDPs in his last meeting with the Rays, Crochet's $11,000 is worth the premium salary.

Dylan Cease, Padres ($10,200)

Another one of baseball's top K pitchers makes our list. Dylan Cease has posted 11.52 K/9 and a 29.8 K% (90th percentile). The San Diego Padres' starter has a 3.57 SIERA and 3.55 xFIP, but the Chicago White Sox are a favorable matchup thanks to the eighth-lowest wOBA (.300) and eighth-fewest wRC+ (90) over the last 30 days. With the 11th-highest K% on the season and 13th-highest mark over the past 30 days, the White Sox are vulnerable in the strikeout category. Cease ranks in the 95th percentile of whiff rate (33.7%), and Chicago has the 12th-highest whiff rate in the last month of play. Backed by a 2.40 ERA over his last three starts, Cease is one of the top pitchers of Friday's slate as he holds our projections highest FDP total (36.8).

Will Warren, Yankees ($7,900)

We've given attention to two starters with salaries surpassing $10,000, but what about a more affordable option? The last time Will Warren faced the Baltimore Orioles, he posted 35 FDPs while recording six strikeouts and allowing two earned runs in 6.1 innings pitched. His success in this matchup could continue, for Baltimore is logging 12.7 strikeouts per game over the last three and have the second-highest K% and sixth-highest whiff rate over the last 30 days. The O's run production has lacked with 3.0 runs per game in the last 10 games along with the 9th-lowest wOBA (.302) and 10th-fewest wRC+ (93) in the last 30 days.

Stacks to Target

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Corbin Carroll ($4,200), Geraldo Perdomo ($3,900), Ketel Marte ($3,800), and Gabriel Moreno ($3,000)

The Philadelphia Phillies' Taijuan Walker has struggled with a 4.78 SIERA and 4.73 xFIP, and his numbers have only become more concerning with xFIPs of at least 5.80 in three of his previous four starts. In his last four appearances, Walker carries a 7.65 ERA while giving up five home runs over his last three appearances. With Walker in the 52nd percentile of hard-hit percentage allowed, the Arizona Diamondbacks sluggers are worth plugging into your DFS lineup. Corbin Carroll (.545 SLG) and Ketel Marte (.497 SLG) lead the team in SLG.

Toronto Blue Jays

Players to Target: George Springer ($3,800), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($3,600), Daulton Varsho ($3,400), and Addison Barger ($3,100)

Michael Lorenzen will take the mound for the Kansas City Royals, and he features a 4.21 SIERA and 4.25 xFIP. Despite pitching only one and three innings over his last two starts, projections have Lorenzen pitching for 5.2 innings. This would be good news for the Toronto Blue Jays as he's posted a 9.64 ERA over his last three appearances. His 1.54 home runs allowed per nine innings (HR/9) turns my attention to Toronto's home run leaders George Springer (29 home runs) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (23 home runs). Lefties Daulton Varsho (.249 BA) and Addison Barger (.254 BA) are also enticing picks with solid batting averages against right-handed hurlers.

Los Angeles Angels

Players to Target: Taylor Ward ($3,800), Mike Trout ($3,700), and Jo Adell ($3,600)

The Colorado Rockies are a regular target for finding quality DFS stacks, and that's the case with Bradley Blalock on the rubber tonight. He sports a dreadful 5.87 SIERA and 5.76 xFIP while allowing 2.52 HR/9 (!) paired with a 12.71 ERA over his past four outings. After ceding five big flies in his last two starts, the Los Angeles Angels are more than capable of flourishing thanks to the fourth-highest home run rate on the season. This one's sweet and simple: go for the big points and target the Halos' sluggers. This includes Jo Adell (36 home runs), Taylor Ward (33 home runs), and Mike Trout (21 home runs).

