3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 9/19/25

Chicago White Sox right-hander Davis Martin has a solid 4.01 ERA, but that looks like a fraudulent mark, as underneath it lies a 5.35 xERA and 4.75 SIERA. He has shaky numbers versus lefties in particular, showing a 5.10 xFIP, 14.7% strikeout rate, and 10.0% walk rate in the split.

Jackson Merrill should be able to take advantage, and he most recently batted cleanup, a spot that would give him a fantastic shot at tallying an RBI tonight. While Merrill hasn't been able to match the metrics of his stellar rookie campaign, he's still in the 81st percentile or better in xwOBA (.363), xBA (.279), and xSLG (.513).

Merrill has also been hot at the plate, slugging four home runs over his last seven games.

The Los Angeles Angels are beginning a series at Coors Field, and unsurprisingly, tonight's matchup carries the day's highest over/under (11.5).

The Angels are the favored side and will benefit from a plus matchup against right-hander Bradley Blalock. Even for a Colorado Rockies starter, Blalock has some unsettling numbers, as he comes in with a 6.81 xERA and 9.1% strikeout rate, which are both marks the fall in the first percentile. Incredibly, he's allowed 2.52 HR/9, and while an inflated 19.7% HR/FB rate suggests that number should drop, he also coughed up 1.63 HR/9 in Triple-A this year.

Taylor Ward has slugged 33 dingers this season, and this looks like a great night for him to add to that number. Ward boasts a 13.7% barrel rate (84th percentile), and he had a two-homer performance just a couple of days ago. Most of this year's dingers have come in same-handed matchups, too, as 27 of Ward's bombs have come versus righties.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn't hit a home run over his last dozen games, but at +500 odds, I'm willing to take the plunge against righty Michael Lorenzen.

Lorenzen enters Friday with below-average marks in xERA (4.75), strikeout rate (20.5%), and ground-ball rate (39.3%). Coincidentally, he's given up a dozen dingers to right-handed batters (1.71 HR/9) off a 42.6% fly-ball rate.

While it's been a minute since Guerrero hit one into the outfield seats, he's logged at least one hard hit in 15 straight game, and that includes 11 games with multiple hard hits and 6 total barrels. Despite sitting on "just" 23 home runs, Guerrero's Baseball Savant page is filled with bright red, and he's maxed out with a 120.4 mph exit velocity (100th percentile) this season.

Given all the loud contact Guerrero has been making of late, it sure looks like he's closing in on that 24th big fly, and this might be the matchup that gets him there.

