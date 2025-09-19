Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the Team EJP 175 in New Hampshire

In what has been a wildly dominant year for Corey Heim, things have been more equal on shorter tracks.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has run six races on tracks a mile or less in length this year. Heim has won just one of those; he has won half of the other 14 races.

His main competition has been Front Row Motorsports with Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith each winning two short-track races, including a Riggs win in Bristol last week.

So, as they head to The Magic Mile in New Hampshire, who's got the edge?

Below are my model's pre-practice simulations for the race, which do still give Heim a healthy leg up. Then, after that, we'll dig into where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Truck Series betting odds.

NASCAR Truck Series Predictions for Loudon

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Corey Heim 28.0% 54.8% 67.3% Layne Riggs 12.6% 34.8% 51.6% Chandler Smith 9.6% 28.8% 47.4% Christian Eckes 7.1% 24.3% 40.9% Ty Majeski 6.7% 24.4% 41.7% Kaden Honeycutt 6.0% 21.4% 37.2% Grant Enfinger 4.4% 16.0% 28.3% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Truck Series Betting Picks for Loudon

Kaden Honeycutt (+1900): Even without great results to show for it, Honeycutt has been fast on flat tracks this year. He had top-five average running positions in both Martinsville and Nashville, and he had a seventh-place mark in Richmond. Now that he's in more dependable equipment with Halmar Friesen Racing, I have more faith he can convert that speed into a win.

(+1900): Even without great results to show for it, Honeycutt has been fast on flat tracks this year. He had top-five average running positions in both Martinsville and Nashville, and he had a seventh-place mark in Richmond. Now that he's in more dependable equipment with Halmar Friesen Racing, I have more faith he can convert that speed into a win. Rajah Caruth (+3500): Nashville isn't an amazing comp for New Hampshire as it is higher-banked, faster, and concrete, but there is some overlap, at least. Caruth dominated there en route to his second career win. He has also typically run well at places like IRP and Martinsville, which also feature flat banking. With no Cup drivers in the field this week, +3500 is likely too long for Caruth.

(+3500): Nashville isn't an amazing comp for New Hampshire as it is higher-banked, faster, and concrete, but there is some overlap, at least. Caruth dominated there en route to his second career win. He has also typically run well at places like IRP and Martinsville, which also feature flat banking. With no Cup drivers in the field this week, +3500 is likely too long for Caruth. Giovanni Ruggiero (+6500): Ruggiero has had impressive runs in both Richmond and North Wilkesboro, two tracks where you'd expect more veteran drivers to excel. That bodes well for him heading into New Hampshire, a venue the Truck Series hasn't run since 2017. He's got the upside to win a race, and as Heim's teammate, we know the equipment is good, too.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you for Saturday's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Truck Series betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.