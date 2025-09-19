Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 5

The English Premier League's 2025-26 campaign has arrived.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Best Bets for Matchweek 5

Leeds at Wolves

Things have gotten dark early for Wolves, and while there's a lot of season left, I don't think it's overdoing it to say this is a massive game for them.

But it's also a big game for Leeds, a promoted side that will be in the relegation mix alongside Wolves.

With so much on the line for both sides, I think it'll lead to a draw.

Wolves have zero points and just two goals through four rounds. They've been about as bad as you can be, and they've moved to second favorites to suffer the drop (-170) after starting the year with +300 odds to be relegated.

Leeds have been better than Wolves -- especially defensively -- but not significantly so. Leeds have mustered just one goal through four matches but have managed a win and a draw to notch four points.

I don't think much separates these sides. Both will be desperate not to lose on Saturday, and neither team has much upside in attack, pushing me toward a draw at +200.

Newcastle at Bournemouth

Newcastle gave a good account of themselves Thursday against Barcelona, losing 2-1 at home in an emotionally charged atmosphere. Now they have a quick turnaround for Sunday's road match at Bournemouth, and it's the longest trip they'll make in the league this season.

It's a bad break in the scheduling department for the Magpies, who will also be sans Anthony Gordon (suspended), and I think it all adds up to a win for the Cherries.

Even without the rest advantage, Bournemouth is fully capable of winning this match. The Cherries (+2.5) are ahead of Newcastle (+2.3) in expected goal difference, per FBRef, and Bournemouth picked up a win and a draw over two fixtures with Newcastle last campaign.

Plus, Newcastle still don't have their best XI available. Aside from Gordon's ban, big signing Nick Woltemade isn't yet fully fit as he hasn't played more than 45 minutes in a match with the Mags.

I'll happily take Bournemouth to win at +130.

