5 Best College Football Player Prop Bets for Week 2

College Football Player Prop Betting Picks for Week 2

Baylor at SMU

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kevin Jennings (SMU) +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

The 62.5-point total between the Baylor Bears and SMU Mustangs sets up for fireworks, and I'll take plus money on a mobile signal-caller to get involved with his legs.

Kevin Jennings went down in the box score with just 6 carries for 12 yards last week against FCS East Texas A&M, but a 7-yard scamper for a touchdown was a reminder what the junior can do extending plays. He had seven games with at least 25 rushing yards and five rushing scores last year, and I'm expecting both of those totals to go up in 2025 with the running back position no longer occupied by Brashard Smith.

Baylor was eviscerated by the Auburn Tigers for 5.9 yards per carry (YPC) in their opener at home. QB Jackson Arnold scored twice on the ground for War Eagle.

Not including sack yardage, my projections expect 3.8 carries for 35.4 rushing yards on designed carries or scrambles for Jennings -- plus 1.01 rushing touchdowns. That projection would imply closer to -175 odds for a score, and SMU's lofty implied total is what's pushing up that forecast.

Iowa at Iowa State

Mark Gronowski (IOWA) - Passing Yds Mark Gronowski (IOWA) Under Sep 6 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Though the NIL era has softened by empathy, you almost hope I'm not right about this prop for Mark Gronowski's sake.

Gronowski seems to be the latest and greatest Iowa Hawkeyes passer, though. He mustered just 2.93 passing yards per attempt (YPA) last week against FCS Albany. That was supposed to be the cupcake.

While the Iowa State Cyclones didn't have a great trip to Dublin, this is a legitimate Power 4 defense that also hasn't done an amazing job against the rush, allowing 5.1 YPC thus far. That should open the door for Iowa to -- as they love to -- establish the run.

If things weren't bleak enough, this is also on the road in Ames. The crowd probably won't be cheering him on.

Using a daunting cocktail of poor pass rate, efficiency, and adjustments for a quality defense, I've got Gronowski projected for just 83.8 passing yards in the "Big Noon Kickoff" game, which might otherwise prove to be a good time to cut your grass if I'm correct.

Virginia at NC State

Hollywood Smothers (NCST) - Rushing Yds Hollywood Smothers (NCST) Over Sep 6 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We occasionally see schools build their offense around one guy. That seems to be the case with Hollywood Smothers for the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

NC State went down to the wire with a school that has a pulse (East Carolina), so we got a good look at the plan for Smothers in a neutral game script. The conclusion was "do everything" as he handled 62.9% of the team's rush attempts with a 12.5% target share. He did manage just 76 yards on the ground, though.

That receiving work could be the true obstruction point to this line, but Smothers doesn't have a combo prop yet.

At 4.2 YPC allowed last year, the Virginia Cavaliers were a middle-of-the-pack rush defense a year ago. That was right around East Carolina (4.4 YPC), as well.

Smothers averaged 6.4 YPC last year, so his 3.5 YPC in Week 1 was probably the low end of his efficiency. I've got the running back projected for 80.6 rushing yards when factoring in his hefty workload and a 3.5-point spread in NCST's favor.

Arizona State at Mississippi State

Sam Leavitt (ASU) - Passing + Rushing Yds Sam Leavitt (ASU) Over Sep 6 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As we're still seeing market shares shake out, I tend to stay quarterback-heavy with props early. Here's a third.

Sam Leavitt probably wasn't overly pleased by his Week 1 effort against FCS Northern Arizona. Leavitt managed just 6.76 YPA through the air but made up for -- and then some -- with his legs. He handled 25.0% of the Arizona State Sun Devils' carries for 73 rushing yards and 2 scores. The dual threat found a way.

Leavitt should have better days, though. He averaged 8.24 YPA last year in a season that ran through four ranked squads. The Mississippi State Bulldogs aren't one, and Miss State was 120th in yards per play (6.5 YPP) allowed last year. They were able to hold Southern Miss to 4.0 YPP last week, but I don't think we learned much there.

Expecting better pass efficiency with plenty of work on the ground, I've got Leavitt projected for 348.8 total passing plus rushing yards on Saturday. Being on the road actually should help this game stay more competitive than ASU's tilt last week.

Boston College at Michigan State

Omari Kelly (MSU) - Receiving Yds Omari Kelly (MSU) Over Sep 6 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I'm quite literally saving the best for last because it's crazy this prop is so low.

Concerns about the Michigan State Spartans' effectiveness are likely valid. They managed just 23 points against Western Michigan last week and were one of FBS' worst offenses (17.5 PPG) last year. However, Adrian Chiles is a returning QB with additional experience, and Omari Kelly appears to be his guy.

Kelly had a 41.7% target share last week, and the game was close enough to think he's going to stick well north of 30.0% this season. The Boston College Eagles ranked 75th in passing YPA allowed last year (7.5), so this is a pretty gentle spot to enter Power 4 competition.

Last week, Kelly had 75 receiving yards from 7 catches (on 10 targets). This isn't chasing the box score as much as following the workload. I've got Kelly projected for 98.2 receiving yards against B.C., and the boost is due to a more competitive game environment. Saturday's spread is just 4.5 points.

