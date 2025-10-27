Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 27

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Peacock

The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-1) visit the Detroit Pistons (2-1) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, October 27, 2025. The Cavaliers are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5 points.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -2.5 230.5 -134 +114

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (51.2%)

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers covered 47 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

The Pistons' ATS record as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater was 20-14-4 last year.

Cavaliers games hit the over 50 out of 82 times last season.

Out of 82 Pistons games last season, 42 went over the total.

In home games last season, Cleveland had a worse record against the spread (23-17-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (24-16-1).

Detroit performed better against the spread on the road (23-16-2) than at home (19-20-2) last year.

Cavaliers Leaders

Per game, Donovan Mitchell put up points, 4.5 rebounds and 5 assists last season. He also put up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Last season, Evan Mobley recorded an average of 18.5 points, 9.3 boards and 3.2 assists per game.

Darius Garland recorded 20.6 points, 2.9 boards and 6.7 assists. He drained 47.2% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per game.

Jarrett Allen collected 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He sank 70.6% of his shots from the floor (first in league).

De'Andre Hunter collected 17 points, 4 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers last season were 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Jalen Duren put up 11.8 points, 2.7 assists and 10.3 rebounds.

Tobias Harris' numbers last season were 13.7 points, 5.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Caris LeVert recorded 12.1 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Ausar Thompson's stats last season were 10.1 points, 5.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 53.5% from the floor.

