Week 9 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

Four teams -- the Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles, Jets -- are on bye in Week 9, but still, we get a lot of unique matchups and only one divisional game: Minnesota at Detroit.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 9.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 9 NFL Odds and Predictions

Ravens at Dolphins Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Kicking off the NFL action in Week 9 is a showdown in Miami between the Ravens and Dolphins.

Baltimore -- without Lamar Jackson again -- in Week 8, hosted the Bears. Tyler Huntley started under center for Baltimore.

Huntley threw 22 times for 186 yards and a touchdown, and the Ravens won 30-16. Derrick Henry rushed 21 times for 71 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Miami was in Atlanta in Week 8 and returned to form in a big way with a 34-10 win.

Tua Tagovailoa netted 4 passing touchdowns and 205 yards on 26 attempts (with just 6 incompletions). Jaylen Waddle caught 5 of 6 targets for 99 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins are 1-2 at home this season with a tight point differential of -0.7 points per game.

Falcons at Patriots Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Atlanta will be outdoors in Foxborough to face a Patriots team that will be at home for a second straight game.

Atlanta, on the road this season, has averaged a league-low 10.7 points per game. At home, the Falcons have averaged 22.0 points per game.

That home sample includes a Week 8 start by Kirk Cousins, as Michael Penix (knee) was out. In that game against a below-average Dolphins defense, Atlanta scored just 10 points, their lone touchdown a fourth-quarter rushing score by Tyler Allgeier.

New England won their fifth straight game in Week 8, a 32-13 victory over the visiting Browns. The Patriots have scored at least 23 points in all five of those games.

Drake Maye has 2,026 yards with 15 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for a 118.7 passer rating in 2025.

Maye is now in a tier with just Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen for NFL MVP through Week 8's Sunday action.

AP NFL Regular Season MVP 2025-26 AP NFL Regular Season MVP 2025-26 Patrick Mahomes +135 Josh Allen +380 Drake Maye +420 Matthew Stafford +1400 Daniel Jones +1600 View more odds in Sportsbook

Panthers at Packers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Carolina will visit Green Bay in Week 9 as their travel schedule starts to pick up in the second half of the year. They're just 1-3 on the road thus far.

In Week 8, the team started Andy Dalton under center for the injured Bryce Young in a matchup with the Bills. Dalton and the Panthers lost 40-9 with Dalton completing 16 of 24 passes for 175 yards and an interception.

Rookie Tetairoa McMillan's 99 yards accounted for well over half of the team's receiving.

Green Bay returns home for two straight after a two-game road trip and four road games in their last five.

So far at home, the Packers are 3-0 with a +10.7 point differential -- one of the strongest numbers in the league.

In Week 8, Green Bay won 35-25 over Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football. Jordan Love threw for 360 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win, and tight end Tucker Kraft capped National Tight End Day with a 7-catch, 143-yard, 2-touchdown game.

Broncos at Texans Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

This marks the only road game for Denver in a five-game stretch; they were at home for two straight and will be at home for their next two meetings, and with a Week 12 bye, they aren't on the road again until Week 13 after this week.

So far on the road, Denver is 2-2 with a +0.5 point differential per game.

In Week 8 against the visiting Cowboys, Denver made a statement with a 44-24 win. Bo Nix threw 4 touchdowns on 29 attempts with Troy Franklin on the receiving end of two of them. Franklin also led the team in receiving (89 yards).

Houston is at home for the second straight game after hosting the 49ers in Week 8. Against San Francisco, Houston clamped down, winning 26-15.

CJ Stroud earned his first 300-yard day of the 2025 season with a 318-yard outing versus the Niners.

Chargers at Titans Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Chargers will have a rest advantage over the Titans after having played Thursday in Week 8.

On Thursday Night Football in Week 8, the Chargers won 37-10 over the Vikings with the help from a third straight strong game from rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden.

Gadsden caught all 5 of his targets for 77 yards and a touchdown, giving him three straight games with at least 68 yards.

The Titans are at home for the fourth time this year, having gone 0-3 in their first three home meetings.

Their home point differential is -17.7 per game; only one other team (the Jets at -9.2) is worse than a -5.2.

Bears at Bengals Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Chicago is on the road for the second straight week against an AFC North team, and this is their fourth road game in their last five matchups.

In Week 8 against the Ravens, Chicago struggled, losing 30-16. Caleb Williams went 25 of 38 for 285 yards and a pick. Rome Odunze accounted for 114 of those yards (10 targets, 7 catches).

Chicago is now a bottom-seven road team by point differential (-10.8 per game).

Cincinnati is at home again for the third straight week, following a 39-38 loss to the then-winless Jets in Week 8.

Samaje Perine led the team in rushing (94 yards), followed by Chase Brown (73). The two backs and Joe Flacco all had rushing scores.

Ja'Marr Chase saw 19 targets in the loss and has been targeted 42 times in his last two games.

Colts at Steelers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Colts hit the road for a trip to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh in Week 9.

This is just their fourth road game of the year (they're 2-1 thus far with a +9.3 point differential -- third-best among road teams).

In Week 8, the Colts hosted the Titans to complete the regular season series with their division rivals.

In that game, the Colts improved to 7-1 on the year with a 38-14 win. Jonathan Taylor romped for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 12 carries.

Pittsburgh is home again for the fourth time in five weeks.

They'll be looking to rebound after a 35-25 loss to the Packers in Week 8.

49ers at Giants Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

San Francisco will be on the road for a second straight game after a trip to Houston in Week 8, and their Week 9 matchup with the Giants marks their fourth road game in their last five matchups.

In their 26-15 loss to the Texans in Houston in Week 8, Christian McCaffrey ran just 8 times for 25 yards.

Four Niners -- Jauan Jennings (45 receiving yards), Kendrick Bourne (44), McCaffrey (43), and George Kittle (43) -- had 40-plus yards in the loss.

New York will be without breakout rookie RB Cam Skattebo (ankle), which headlined an injury-filled Week 8 loss for the 2-6 Giants.

New York has been competitive at home (2-1 record with a +2.3 point differential).

Vikings at Lions Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Vikings got off to a rough start on Thursday Night Football in Week 8, losing 37-10 to the Chargers.

Carson Wentz was sacked 5 times and pressured on 40.6% of his drop backs in the loss. Minnesota has now lost two straight and are 3-4 on the season, last in the NFC North.

Detroit was off in Week 8. They entered their bye in good standing with a 5-2 record and a +64 point differential. The offense ranked third in scoring (30.7 points per game) entering Week 8.

Amon-Ra St. Brown entered Week 8 leading the league in receiving touchdowns (7).

Saints at Rams Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Saints hit the road for the fourth time this year; they're 0-3 on the road, including a per-game differential of -18.3 per game away from the Superdome.

The Saints lost 23-3 to the Bucs in Week 8 to fall to 1-7 on the season, joining the Jets and Titans at the bottom of the standings.

Los Angeles is coming off of their bye with a 5-2 record and a +58 point differential (+8.3 per game).

The Rams entered their bye week 12th in scoring offense (25.0 per game) and second in scoring defense (16.7).

Jaguars at Raiders Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Jacksonville's fresh off of a bye for a road trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders, who were also off in Week 8.

Jacksonville hit their bye with a 4-3 record and a -9 point differential -- and a 3-2 record in one-score games.

The Jaguars are 1-1 on the road halfway through the season and are the away team in four of their next five games including this week.

Las Vegas is 2-5 with a -77 point differential (-11.0 per game) and only two one-score games (1-1 record in them).

TE Brock Bowers is on pace to return in Week 9 for Las Vegas.

Chiefs at Bills Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Not only will the Chiefs will have a short week to prepare for the Bills after playing on Monday Night Football in Week 8, but they're also on the road in Orchard Park.

Kansas City owns a 1-2 road record so far this season with a +1.3 point differential on a per-game basis.

Buffalo had a Week 6 bye ahead of their road game against the Panthers in Carolina. They used that prep to notch a 40-9 win in Carolina.

James Cook ran 19 times for 216 yards and 2 touchdowns in the victory.

Buffalo is 3-1 at home this season.

Seahawks at Commanders Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Off of a bye week, the Seattle Seahawks face a Commanders team on a short week after a Monday Night Football matchup.

Seattle entered their bye week 5-2 with a +57 point differential (+8.1 per game). They're 3-0 on the road thus far, and they're 3-2 in one-score games.

Jaxon Smth-Njigba's 117.0 receiving yards per game pace the NFL by a wide margin, and through Week 7, only he and Puka Nacua averaged more than 90.0 per game.

Cardinals at Cowboys Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Coming off of a bye, the Cardinals get an extra day of rest to prep for a roadtrip to Arlington to face the Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Arizona entered their week off with a 2-5 record and a five-game losing streak. Each of their games have been one-score contests, giving them some unfortunate results in close games.

Kyler Murray is in line to return after the team's bye.

Dallas will need to bounce back after a 44-24 loss to the Broncos on the road in Week 8.

A return home should help. Dallas has averaged 30.8 points per game at home, second-best in the NFL behind just the Colts' 33.8.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.