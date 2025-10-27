3 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Commanders at Chiefs on Monday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Monday night matchup between the Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Commanders at Chiefs Betting Picks on Monday Night Football

I'll take the cheese on a smaller number than Kansas City laid against the dreadful Las Vegas Raiders (12.5 points) last week. Washington's a better club than Vegas with reasons for optimism.

One of them isn't the health of Jayden Daniels (hamstring), but the sophomore slump for J.D. has been real. In fact, NFL's Next Gen Stats had Daniels just 20th among quarterbacks in expected points added per drop back (0.02 EPA/db; min. 50 attempts) entering Week 8. Backup Marcus Mariota ranked 24th (-0.02 EPA/db). There hasn't been a huge gap between them in a decent sample of action.

As the Chiefs are still without Josh Simmons (personal) at left tackle, Washington is fifth in pressure rate (38.8%), too. Obviously, going up against perhaps the best team in the NFL is going to be challenging, but the Commanders have lost just twice by double digits in the Dan Quinn era (24 games). They're typically a tremendous team at hanging around, creating defensive pressure, and using their unique run game to move the chains.

I'll entrust that sort of formula when 76% of the money at FanDuel is behind the Chiefs. The public seems to be wondering how anyone could bet against the team we saw dominate the Raiders 31-0 with Rashee Rice back a week ago.

That Rashee Rice return isn't nothing, though.

Kansas City's offense should only rise up numberFire's schedule-adjusted rankings as the season progresses with him back, and they're already pretty good. They're a top-eight unit running and throwing the ball, holding down the fifth spot in the ranks overall.

It might surprise you to learn Washington is 10th, though. In addition to their healthier pass-catchers, this is a great matchup for Mariota to use his legs. Kansas City has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards (187) to opposing quarterbacks. We saw Trevor Lawrence exploit that when the Chiefs last played on a Monday. K.C. is nF's 22nd-ranked overall rush defense, which they've protected at points by leading.

Brandon Gdula's Week 8 adjusted pace and pass report also shows this game with exceptional adjusted pace. These are both top-nine squads in tempo.

This total seems to be getting a discount because of Daniels' absence, but the impact seems minimal on paper. Washington's team total is surprisingly playable at just a key number of 17 points -- a mark that five of the Chiefs' seven opponents this year have eclipsed. Only the Raiders and Russell Wilson-led New York Giants failed to reach this mark against the Chiefs.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

