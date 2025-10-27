Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 27

Mavericks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-0) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (1-2) on Monday, October 27, 2025 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on KFAA and FDSOK. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7.5 226.5 -290 +235

Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (74%)

Mavericks vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder compiled a 54-26-2 record against the spread last season.

As 7.5-point underdogs or more, the Mavericks went 6-11 against the spread last season.

Last season, 44 Thunder games went over the point total.

Last season, 46 of the Mavericks' 82 games went over the point total.

Oklahoma City covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games last season. OKC covered 29 times in 42 opportunities at home, and it covered 25 times in 40 opportunities in road games.

Dallas performed better against the spread at home (19-20-1) than on the road (19-22-1) last year.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists last season.

Jalen Williams' numbers last season were 21.6 points, 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists per game. He drained 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Isaiah Hartenstein recorded 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also drained 58.1% of his shots from the field.

Aaron Wiggins posted 12 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Luguentz Dort collected 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Mavericks Leaders

Anthony Davis' numbers last season were 24.7 points, 11.6 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the field.

Kyrie Irving's numbers last season were 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

P.J. Washington Jr. collected 14.7 points last season, plus 2.3 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

Naji Marshall posted 13.2 points, 4.8 boards and 3 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field.

Klay Thompson collected 14 points, 2 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

