Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 27

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Peacock

Northwest Division opponents meet when the Denver Nuggets (1-1) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) at Target Center, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday, October 27, 2025. The Nuggets are 6-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 228.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -6 228.5 -225 +188

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (54.5%)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets went 38-43-1 ATS last season.

As 6-point underdogs or greater, the Timberwolves went 5-3 against the spread last year.

The Nuggets and their opponents combined to go over the point total 49 out of 82 times last season.

There were 45 Timberwolves games (out of 82) that hit the over last season.

Against the spread last year, Denver played worse when played at home, covering 18 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, Minnesota had a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-23-1 record) than on the road (.537, 22-19-0).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic posted 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists last season.

Jamal Murray averaged 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists. He drained 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Christian Braun averaged 15.4 points, 5.2 boards and 2.6 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers last season were 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He drained 55% of his shots from the floor.

Cameron Johnson recorded 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He sank 47.5% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per contest.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards posted 27.6 points, 4.5 assists and 5.7 boards last season.

Julius Randle's numbers last season were 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Rudy Gobert recorded 12 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).

Naz Reid averaged 14.2 points, 6 boards and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers last season were 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 33% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.