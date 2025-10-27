Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 27

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: KUNP and SportsNet LA

The Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) are favored by 2.5 points against the Los Angeles Lakers (2-1) on Monday, October 27, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on KUNP and SportsNet LA. The point total for the matchup is 224.5.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -2.5 224.5 -144 +122

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (73.8%)

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers compiled a 46-35-1 record against the spread last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater, the Lakers went 15-14-1 last year.

Trail Blazers games hit the over 40 out of 82 times last season.

Last year, 41 of the Lakers' 82 games hit the over.

Against the spread last season, Portland performed better when playing at home, covering 24 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.

Against the spread, Los Angeles performed better at home (27-14-0) than on the road (18-21-2) last year.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Damian Lillard put up points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists last season. He also posted 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Deni Avdija recorded 16.9 points, 7.3 boards and 3.9 assists. He sank 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Shaedon Sharpe's stats last season included 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He made 45.2% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

Toumani Camara collected 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.6 blocks.

Last season, Scoot Henderson averaged 12.7 points, 3 boards and 5.1 assists. He made 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James put up 24.4 points last season, plus 8.2 assists and 7.8 boards.

Austin Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Luka Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists. At the other end, he put up 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Rui Hachimura averaged 13.1 points, 5 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 50.9% from the field and 41.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Deandre Ayton put up 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

