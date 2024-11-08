4 NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 10

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 10

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen ($9,200), Khalil Shakir ($6,200) and Dalton Kincaid ($6,000)

This Buffalo Bills' passing game is in a great spot this week at the Indianapolis Colts as the Colts' defense is a pass-funnel unit, ranking 5th in rush defense and 25th against the pass, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics.

Josh Allen is near the top of our NFL DFS projections for Week 10, ranking as the main slate's QB2 at a projection of 20.8 FanDuel points. Allen offers as much upside as any QB, and while he hasn't topped 24.4 FanDuel points since Week 3, this is an eruption spot for him in an indoors game that has a high total (46.5) and close spread (3.5).

Total Match Points Over @ Under Nov 10 6:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I'm opting to double-stack Allen with Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid. Given Allen's rushing prowess, a double-stack might be overkill. If you think it is, you can opt for Josh Downs ($7,100), Jonathan Taylor ($8,600) or Alec Pierce ($5,300) from the Colts. Pierce's outlook gets a lift with Michael Pittman Jr. ruled out.

As for Shakir and Kincaid, both can go off in this matchup. Indy has permitted the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to TEs (12.4), putting Kincaid in a spot to succeed, and Shakir is one of my favorite NFL DFS value plays this week thanks to his knack for torching zone coverage -- 15th in yards per route run (2.37) versus zone -- which the Colts play at the second-highest clip in the league.

San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy ($8,100), Deebo Samuel ($8,300) and Jauan Jennings ($5,800)

Christian McCaffrey's expected return is stealing a lot of headlines, and while CMC could have a big day in his 2024 debut, this is a juicy spot for the San Francisco 49ers' passing attack.

San Fran has the slate's top implied total (28.5) -- by 2.5 points -- for a road date at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The cross-country travel isn't ideal, but the Niners are coming off their bye and should be well-positioned to handle the long trek.

The Bucs' defense is bad all the way around, ranking 27th overall, including 26th against the pass and 27th versus the run. Tampa is allowing the sixth-most FanDuel points per game to WRs (30.1) and the most to signal-callers (23.6).

San Fran should slice and dice the Bucs on Sunday, and if the touchdowns end up going to the passing game, Purdy, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings could eat.

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans

Joe Mixon ($9,000) and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($9,000)

The best DFS environment of the slate is Sunday night's Detroit Lions-Houston Texans showdown. The total is 48.5 points, and the spread is 3.5. Plus, it's indoors.

I'm writing this under the assumption Nico Collins plays this week, and it seems like things are trending that way after Houston designated him for return on Friday. Collins -- if he's 100% -- is an excellent play most every week, but I'm opting to zero in on Houston's ground game.

Detroit's D ranks 24th versus the run and 2nd against the pass, so they're much easier to move the ball against on the ground. Mixon has gotten mouth-watering volume lately, seeing at least 24 rushing attempts in three straight. He's also logged at least three targets in all but one outing in 2024, so the touch counts have been elite. He can smash in a matchup that favors Houston's run game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is my preferred way to get a piece of Detroit. He's scored a TD in six consecutive games, and while the yardage totals have lagged in a lot of games, that could change this week as the Texans have surrendered the sixth-most receiving yards per game to wideouts (30.1).

New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals

Breece Hall ($8,200) and James Conner ($7,600)

Breece Hall is one of my guys this week, and I want exposure to him in DFS as well as prop markets as the over on his rushing yards prop of 64.5 is one of my favorite bets of the week.

Breece Hall - Rushing Yds Breece Hall Over Nov 10 9:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Hall has a drool-worthy matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona has allowed 111.3 rushing yards per game to RBs, the seventh-most. They've also given up the 10th-most receiving yards per game to the position (37.6).

Hall is seeing top-tier usage, racking up 23.7 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game over the last six. He has the volume and big-play chops to post a massive DFS output, and he's due for a breakout.

James Conner's snap rates look alarming if you're going by the game log as he owns snap rates of 48% and 28% over his past four games. But those two low-snap outings can be explained. He got dinged up in each game, and because the score in both ended up being lopsided, the Cards took it easy on him. In the other two games in that four-game span, Conner played 84% and 80% of the snaps.

Although the New York Jets are a good defense, it's a quality matchup for Conner. Gang Green is an extreme run-funnel D, ranking 5th versus the pass and 23rd against the run. Teams have stuck to the ground against New York, with the Jets seeing the fifth-most RB carries per game (24.9) against them. Arizona will likely deploy a similar strategy, and it makes Conner a solid midrange play this week.

