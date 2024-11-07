3 NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 10

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

As always, we're looking at players on the main slate, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 10

Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: ($6,400)

As of Thursday, value is hard to come by at running back. That may change by the time we get to Sunday, but as of now, Rachaad White stands out as a solid value.

Despite the emergence of Bucky Irving, White has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' backfield in snaps in every game he's played, including a 62% snap rate last week, compared to Irving's 35% clip.

White's bread and butter is his receiving skills, and those have been put to use this season as he's averaging 3.9 catches and 31.5 receiving yards per game.

This week's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers could work out nicely for White.

The Bucs are 5.5-point home underdogs, which may lead to more targets for White, and San Fran is allowing the eighth-most receiving yards per game to running backs (38.0). They're also a good matchup on the ground, with the 49ers ranking 26th against the run, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: ($6,000)

Value is much easier to find at wideout, and DeAndre Hopkins is a smashing play at his $6,000 salary.

Hopkins exploded last week on Monday night to the tune of 8 catches for 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He played 60% of the snaps after seeing just a 32% snap rate in his first game with the Kansas City Chiefs. He sure looks like a really nice fit with Patrick Mahomes and company, and Hopkins' salary probably wouldn't be this low if not for the slate already being out prior to his big MNF game.

KC hosts the Denver Broncos this week. It's a difficult matchup as Denver sits third in overall defense as well as third against the pass. But we just saw Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens light up the Denver D. Mahomes and Hopkins can do the same.

Our NFL DFS projections have Hopkins totaling 10.6 FanDuel points and rank him as the premier point-per-dollar play at WR among those salaried at $7,000 and under.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

FanDuel Salary: ($6,200)

Khalil Shakir is another low-salary wideout who checks some boxes this week.

For starters, Keon Coleman is expected to miss a few weeks, which should open up some looks for Shakir. But it's not only that -- Shakir has been coming on lately.

Shakir has amassed 24 total targets over his past three games, averaging 77.0 receiving yards per game in that time. He hasn't touched paint in that span, and the lack of TDs has prevented him from having a huge fantasy output. But that's kept his salary low, and the spike outing could come this week versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Indy plays zone at the second-highest clip among all teams, and they rank a lowly 25th against the pass. Shakir thrives versus zone coverage, ranking 15th in yards per route run (2.37) and 12th in yards after the catch per reception (7.4) in the split.

The Bills-Colts game holds a 47.5-point total and 3.5-point spread. It's also indoors. It's got shootout potential, and Shakir is a low-salary way to get in on the fun.

