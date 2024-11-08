NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for Week 10

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop from the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Expert Picks for Week 10

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Falcons -3.5 (-115)

Total: Eagles Over 26.5 Points (-106)

Other than pride toward an NFC East rival, it's tough to see the Dallas Cowboys faring better than the Philadelphia Eagles' last three opponents, who have all ceded at least 28 offensive points. The Cowboys are numberFire's worst schedule-adjusted rush defense by a country mile opposite Saquon Barkley's rejuvenated efforts, and this is the third-fastest matchup of the week in adjusted pace. Dallas has also surrendered a whopping 39.7 points per game at home this year.

Player Prop: Jonathan Taylor Over 80.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Austan Kas, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Jets -1.5 (-108)

Total: Titans-Chargers Under 38.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Breece Hall Over 64.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

The Arizona Cardinals are allowing the seventh-most rushing yards per game to running backs (111.3), and Hall has played at least 74% of the snaps in five straight games. Our NFL player projections forecast Hall for 77.3 rushing yards, so I'm interested in alt markets, as well.

Kenyatta Storin, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Broncos +7.5 (-105)

Total: Steelers-Commanders Over 44.5 (-110)

Per our Brandon Gdula, the matchup projects to be the week's second-fastest in pace, which could help bump up scoring on both sides. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a stout defense but will have to contend with the top team in schedule-adjusted offense, whereas Russell Wilson and friends should be able to take advantage of the Washington Commanders' 26th-ranked adjusted defense.

Player Prop: Aaron Jones Over 17.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Aidan Cotter, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Chargers -7.5 (-105)

Total: Bills-Colts Over 46.5 (-105)

Player Prop: Trey McBride Over 48.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

In 17 full games with Kyler Murray under center the last two seasons, McBride has averaged 6.1 receptions and 63.7 yards via a team-leading 26% target share. Though he's coming off a quiet showing, Arizona attempted just 20 passes in a blowout win over the Chicago Bears. With a tight spread and modest total on tap for this week's showdown with the New York Jets, McBride should see plenty of work as the Cardinals try to avoid New York's talented outside corners.

Annie Nader, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Falcons -3.5 (-115)

Total: Broncos-Chiefs Over 41.5 (-115)

Player Prop: George Pickens Any Time Touchdown (+165)

Pickens touts a 25.9% target share, 42.1% air yards share, and 40.0% red zone target share in two games alongside Russell Wilson. His 1.7% touchdown rate (second-lowest among all WRs) is due for regression, and he could see some against a Commanders team that allows the sixth-most touchdowns to opposing wideouts.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Bills -3.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Cade Otton Over 58.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Otton is on a hot streak, recording 86.0 receiving yards per game over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ last three. Tampa is expected to be without Mike Evans (hamstring) once again on Sunday. Since Chris Godwin and Evans sustained injuries in Week 7, Otton touts a team-high 25.4% target share. Even in a tough matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, I like Otton to go over his prop.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Bills -3.5 (-115)

Total: Eagles-Cowboys Over 43.5 (-110)

Across his first eight games with the Minnesota Vikings, Aaron Jones has tallied 18-plus receiving yards in seven of them as he's registering a 46.4% route rate and 3.6 targets per game, via NextGenStats. The Jaguars are a team to target with receiving backs as they are permitting the fifth-highest target rate (23.0%) and third-most yards per route run (1.56) to RBs this season.

Jim Sannes, Managing Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Buccaneers +6.5 (-115)

Total: Broncos-Chiefs Over 41.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Travis Kelce Over 59.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Since the Rashee Rice injury, Kelce has a 31.7% target share, and he's at 36.4% in two games with DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins has a tough matchup on the outside, which could funnel more work Kelce's direction. Kelce has gone over this number in four of the past five games, coinciding with the Rice injury.

