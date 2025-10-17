NHL
Devils vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18
On Saturday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the New Jersey Devils.
Oilers vs Devils Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (2-1-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (3-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Devils Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-114)
|Devils (-105)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Devils win (57.1%)
Oilers vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Devils are -265 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +210.
Oilers vs Devils Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Devils on Oct. 18, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Oilers vs Devils Moneyline
- New Jersey is a -105 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -114 favorite on the road.