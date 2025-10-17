Devils vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18

On Saturday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the New Jersey Devils.

Oilers vs Devils Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (2-1-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (3-1)

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Devils Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-114) Devils (-105) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (57.1%)

Oilers vs Devils Puck Line

The Devils are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Devils are -265 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +210.

Oilers vs Devils Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Devils on Oct. 18, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Oilers vs Devils Moneyline

New Jersey is a -105 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -114 favorite on the road.

