Panthers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Buffalo Sabres.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Sabres Game Info

Florida Panthers (3-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-3)

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-154) Sabres (+128) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (54.7%)

Panthers vs Sabres Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -205.

Panthers vs Sabres Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers versus Sabres game on Oct. 18 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +108 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Sabres Moneyline

The Panthers vs Sabres moneyline has Florida as a -154 favorite, while Buffalo is a +128 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!