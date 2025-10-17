NHL
Panthers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Buffalo Sabres.
Panthers vs Sabres Game Info
- Florida Panthers (3-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-3)
- Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-154)
|Sabres (+128)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (54.7%)
Panthers vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -205.
Panthers vs Sabres Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers versus Sabres game on Oct. 18 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +108 odds on the under.
Panthers vs Sabres Moneyline
- The Panthers vs Sabres moneyline has Florida as a -154 favorite, while Buffalo is a +128 underdog at home.