NHL

Panthers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Buffalo Sabres.

Panthers vs Sabres Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (3-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-3)
  • Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-154)Sabres (+128)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Panthers win (54.7%)

Panthers vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -205.

Panthers vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Panthers versus Sabres game on Oct. 18 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +108 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Sabres Moneyline

  • The Panthers vs Sabres moneyline has Florida as a -154 favorite, while Buffalo is a +128 underdog at home.

