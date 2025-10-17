NHL
Senators vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18
In NHL action on Saturday, the Ottawa Senators play the New York Islanders.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Senators vs Islanders Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (2-3) vs. New York Islanders (1-3)
- Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-144)
|Islanders (+120)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Senators win (59.2%)
Senators vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -210 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +168.
Senators vs Islanders Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Senators-Islanders on Oct. 18, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Senators vs Islanders Moneyline
- Ottawa is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while New York is a +120 underdog on the road.