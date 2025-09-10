4 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Week 2

Week 2 is always a spot to hunt for over-reactions.

A lot of wonky stuff can happen in a single NFL game. And given Week 1 is the only sample we have of each team in its current state, it makes sense we'd go a wee bit too far in our conclusions.

Although it's not as simple as buying low on every team that underperformed, we can still buy the dip if we believe the outcome was fluky. I do think there are spots where we can do so this week.

Let's dig into Week 2 and lay out my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds.

Best NFL Week 2 Spread and Total Bets

Bears at Lions

Things were tough enough for the Detroit Lions having to roll out two new coordinators and a new center in Week 1.

Add in a Green Bay Packers defense that just added Micah Parsons -- a chess piece who lines up all over the field, amplifying the importance of a great center -- and you get the recipe for a disaster. That's basically what we saw.

Now, though, the Lions are back at home and indoors, facing a Chicago Bears team that is on short rest after an emotional game on Monday Night Football. The travel here isn't arduous, but it's still a tough situational spot for Chicago.

Even after downgrading the Lions for their Week 1 showing, I've still got them favored by more than a touchdown here. Jared Goff is a seasoned veteran, so we can feel confident in his ability to bounce back from disappointment, and the skill players here are still top-notch. Add in a healthy defense that knows what to expect out of a Ben Johnson-led offense, and I do think the Lions are undervalued at this number.

Jaguars at Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are nearly identical to the Lions: they underwhelmed on the road against a divisional foe with a quality defense, and the Bengals did this while playing in elevated wind speeds.

I know we have to contend with the "Bengals in September" narrative, but I think we'll see a good showing here.

There are a couple of easy explanations for why the Bengals have typically struggled out of the gate. Last year, they didn't have Tee Higgins the first two games of the year; they scored 33 in his first game back.

Joe Burrow missed most of training camp in 2023 (calf injury) and 2022 (appendectomy), explaining the slow starts there. And in 2021, he was coming off a torn ACL the previous season.

This year, Burrow, Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase are all healthy, and as laid out above, we should have expected Week 1 struggles due to the opponent. I don't think we should fret too much about this narrative, given the team's health, outside of guard Lucas Patrick.

Thus, I have the Bengals favored by 5.8 points in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Maybe they continue to struggle, and I look like a dummy, but this is one narrative I'm willing to fade.

Browns at Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens hung 40 points all by themselves in Week 1, and now they go home to face the Cleveland Browns. We should continue to have high expectations.

Although the Browns' defense is good (as discussed above), the Ravens' offense is great. I had them projected as the second best offense in the league coming into the year (behind the Buffalo Bills), and then they ranked second in offensive efficiency in Week 1 (also behind the Bills -- sorry, Ravens fans).

That's the big selling point: the Ravens can likely name their score on offense. But I do think having Joe Flacco start for the Browns also boosts scoring expectations.

Cleveland had a 67.3% early-down pass rate in Week 1, the third-highest mark in the league. Pass attempts either move the ball or stop the clock on an incompletion, which jacks up potential play volume in a game. Thus, whenever Flacco starts, I'm more willing to bet an over.

My model might be a smidge too optimistic there as it has this set at 51.7 points, but either way, the over is the play for me.

Bills at Jets

Despite the Week 1 win, the Bills' defense really struggled to stop the Ravens' physical run game, giving up huge chunk plays to Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Although the New York Jets aren't in the same stratosphere as the Ravens overall, they do deploy a similar formula on offense, making me think both sides could put up points here.

The Jets' new-look offense was humming against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They finished the week ranked eighth in offensive EPA per play, according to numberFire's metrics, putting up quality numbers both through the air and on the ground. The offensive line played great even without guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Should they falter, the Bills' offense can pick up the slack. They do drive the majority of my faith in the over as my model's NFL Week 2 spread predictions have the Bills favored by 7.4 points. The Jets' defense looked almost as bad as the offense looked good, so I understand the enthusiasm.

I've got this total in the 50s, as well, making it another quality spot to back an over.

