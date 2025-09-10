FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Auburn vs South Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Auburn vs South Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Auburn Tigers are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, versus the South Alabama Jaguars.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Auburn vs South Alabama Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Auburn: (-4000) | South Alabama: (+1400)
  • Spread: Auburn: -25.5 (-110) | South Alabama: +25.5 (-110)
  • Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Auburn vs South Alabama Betting Trends

  • Auburn has one win against the spread this year.
  • Auburn is winless ATS (0-1) as a 25.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • One of two Auburn games have hit the over this season.
  • South Alabama has one win against the spread this year.
  • Two South Alabama games (of two) have gone over the point total this year.

Auburn vs South Alabama Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (87.6%)

Auburn vs South Alabama Point Spread

South Alabama is a 25.5-point underdog against Auburn. South Alabama is -110 to cover the spread, and Auburn is -110.

Auburn vs South Alabama Over/Under

A total of 54.5 points has been set for the Auburn-South Alabama game on Sept. 13, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Auburn vs South Alabama Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Auburn-South Alabama, Auburn is the favorite at -4000, and South Alabama is +1400.

Auburn vs. South Alabama Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Auburn40.03613.54254.52
South Alabama34.54927.09551.52

Auburn vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025
  • Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Auburn, Alabama
  • Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Auburn vs. South Alabama analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup