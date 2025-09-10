Auburn vs South Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Auburn Tigers are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, versus the South Alabama Jaguars.

Auburn vs South Alabama Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Auburn: (-4000) | South Alabama: (+1400)

Auburn: (-4000) | South Alabama: (+1400) Spread: Auburn: -25.5 (-110) | South Alabama: +25.5 (-110)

Auburn: -25.5 (-110) | South Alabama: +25.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Auburn vs South Alabama Betting Trends

Auburn has one win against the spread this year.

Auburn is winless ATS (0-1) as a 25.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of two Auburn games have hit the over this season.

South Alabama has one win against the spread this year.

Two South Alabama games (of two) have gone over the point total this year.

Auburn vs South Alabama Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (87.6%)

Auburn vs South Alabama Point Spread

South Alabama is a 25.5-point underdog against Auburn. South Alabama is -110 to cover the spread, and Auburn is -110.

Auburn vs South Alabama Over/Under

A total of 54.5 points has been set for the Auburn-South Alabama game on Sept. 13, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Auburn vs South Alabama Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Auburn-South Alabama, Auburn is the favorite at -4000, and South Alabama is +1400.

Auburn vs. South Alabama Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Auburn 40.0 36 13.5 42 54.5 2 South Alabama 34.5 49 27.0 95 51.5 2

Auburn vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium

