Auburn vs South Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025
The Auburn Tigers are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, versus the South Alabama Jaguars.
Auburn vs South Alabama Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Auburn: (-4000) | South Alabama: (+1400)
- Spread: Auburn: -25.5 (-110) | South Alabama: +25.5 (-110)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Auburn vs South Alabama Betting Trends
- Auburn has one win against the spread this year.
- Auburn is winless ATS (0-1) as a 25.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- One of two Auburn games have hit the over this season.
- South Alabama has one win against the spread this year.
- Two South Alabama games (of two) have gone over the point total this year.
Auburn vs South Alabama Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (87.6%)
Auburn vs South Alabama Point Spread
South Alabama is a 25.5-point underdog against Auburn. South Alabama is -110 to cover the spread, and Auburn is -110.
Auburn vs South Alabama Over/Under
A total of 54.5 points has been set for the Auburn-South Alabama game on Sept. 13, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Auburn vs South Alabama Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Auburn-South Alabama, Auburn is the favorite at -4000, and South Alabama is +1400.
Auburn vs. South Alabama Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Auburn
|40.0
|36
|13.5
|42
|54.5
|2
|South Alabama
|34.5
|49
|27.0
|95
|51.5
|2
Auburn vs. South Alabama Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025
- Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium
