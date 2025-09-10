Michigan vs Central Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Michigan Wolverines will face the Central Michigan Chippewas in college football action on Saturday.

Michigan vs Central Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Michigan: (-7692) | Central Michigan: (+2200)

Michigan: (-7692) | Central Michigan: (+2200) Spread: Michigan: -27.5 (-110) | Central Michigan: +27.5 (-110)

Michigan: -27.5 (-110) | Central Michigan: +27.5 (-110) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Michigan vs Central Michigan Betting Trends

Michigan is winless against the spread this year.

Michigan is winless ATS (0-1) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of two Michigan games have hit the over this season.

Central Michigan has one win against the spread this year.

Central Michigan has had one game (of two) hit the over this season.

Michigan vs Central Michigan Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wolverines win (96.7%)

Michigan vs Central Michigan Point Spread

Central Michigan is an underdog by 27.5 points versus Michigan. Central Michigan is -110 to cover the spread, and Michigan is -110.

Michigan vs Central Michigan Over/Under

Michigan versus Central Michigan on Sept. 13 has an over/under of 42.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Michigan vs Central Michigan Moneyline

Michigan is the favorite, -7692 on the moneyline, while Central Michigan is a +2200 underdog.

Michigan vs. Central Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Michigan 23.5 94 20.5 68 46.5 2 Central Michigan 16.5 116 29.5 103 50.0 2

Michigan vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Stadium: Michigan Stadium

