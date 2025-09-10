Buffalo vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Buffalo Bulls are playing the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Buffalo vs Kent State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Buffalo: (-2500) | Kent State: (+1100)

Buffalo: (-2500) | Kent State: (+1100) Spread: Buffalo: -22.5 (-110) | Kent State: +22.5 (-110)

Buffalo: -22.5 (-110) | Kent State: +22.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Buffalo vs Kent State Betting Trends

Buffalo is unbeaten against the spread this year.

Buffalo has covered every time (1-0) as a 22.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Buffalo has had one game (of two) hit the over this year.

Kent State has no wins against the spread this season.

Kent State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 22.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Kent State has had one game (of two) hit the over this year.

Buffalo vs Kent State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (84%)

Buffalo vs Kent State Point Spread

Buffalo is a 22.5-point favorite against Kent State. Buffalo is -110 to cover the spread, and Kent State is -110.

Buffalo vs Kent State Over/Under

The over/under for the Buffalo versus Kent State game on Sept. 13 has been set at 48.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Buffalo vs Kent State Moneyline

Kent State is the underdog, +1100 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -2500 favorite.

Buffalo vs. Kent State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Buffalo 27.5 73 14.5 47 46.0 2 Kent State 17.5 112 39.5 125 55.5 2

Buffalo vs. Kent State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Stadium: Dix Stadium

