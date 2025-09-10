Oregon vs Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025
The Oregon Ducks versus the Northwestern Wildcats is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Oregon vs Northwestern Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Oregon: (-7143) | Northwestern: (+2000)
- Spread: Oregon: -27.5 (-110) | Northwestern: +27.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Oregon vs Northwestern Betting Trends
- Oregon has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Oregon is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Oregon has had two games (out of two) go over the total this season.
- Northwestern has posted one win against the spread this year.
- None of Northwestern's two games has gone over the point total in 2025.
Oregon vs Northwestern Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (95.9%)
Oregon vs Northwestern Point Spread
Oregon is favored by 27.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Northwestern, the underdog, is -110.
Oregon vs Northwestern Over/Under
Oregon versus Northwestern on Sept. 13 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Oregon vs Northwestern Moneyline
Oregon is a -7143 favorite on the moneyline, while Northwestern is a +2000 underdog.
Oregon vs. Northwestern Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Oregon
|64.0
|3
|8.0
|12
|56.0
|2
|Northwestern
|22.5
|99
|15.0
|48
|47.5
|2
Oregon vs. Northwestern Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Evanston, Illinois
- Stadium: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium
