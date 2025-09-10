Oregon vs Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Oregon Ducks versus the Northwestern Wildcats is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Oregon vs Northwestern Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Oregon: (-7143) | Northwestern: (+2000)

Oregon: (-7143) | Northwestern: (+2000) Spread: Oregon: -27.5 (-110) | Northwestern: +27.5 (-110)

Oregon: -27.5 (-110) | Northwestern: +27.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oregon vs Northwestern Betting Trends

Oregon has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Oregon is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Oregon has had two games (out of two) go over the total this season.

Northwestern has posted one win against the spread this year.

None of Northwestern's two games has gone over the point total in 2025.

Oregon vs Northwestern Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ducks win (95.9%)

Oregon vs Northwestern Point Spread

Oregon is favored by 27.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Northwestern, the underdog, is -110.

Oregon vs Northwestern Over/Under

Oregon versus Northwestern on Sept. 13 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Oregon vs Northwestern Moneyline

Oregon is a -7143 favorite on the moneyline, while Northwestern is a +2000 underdog.

Oregon vs. Northwestern Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oregon 64.0 3 8.0 12 56.0 2 Northwestern 22.5 99 15.0 48 47.5 2

Oregon vs. Northwestern Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Stadium: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Oregon vs. Northwestern analysis on FanDuel Research.