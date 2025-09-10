Alabama vs Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Alabama Crimson Tide facing the Wisconsin Badgers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs Wisconsin Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Alabama: (-2326) | Wisconsin: (+1060)

Alabama: (-2326) | Wisconsin: (+1060) Spread: Alabama: -20.5 (-118) | Wisconsin: +20.5 (-104)

Alabama: -20.5 (-118) | Wisconsin: +20.5 (-104) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Alabama vs Wisconsin Betting Trends

Alabama hasn won once against the spread this season.

Alabama has covered every time (1-0) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Every Alabama game has gone over the point total this season.

Wisconsin has one win against the spread this season.

Wisconsin has had one game (of two) go over the total this year.

Alabama vs Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Crimson Tide win (91.1%)

Alabama vs Wisconsin Point Spread

Wisconsin is an underdog by 20.5 points against Alabama. Wisconsin is -104 to cover the spread, and Alabama is -118.

Alabama vs Wisconsin Over/Under

The over/under for the Alabama versus Wisconsin matchup on Sept. 13 has been set at 46.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Alabama vs Wisconsin Moneyline

Alabama is the favorite, -2326 on the moneyline, while Wisconsin is a +1060 underdog.

Alabama vs. Wisconsin Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Alabama 45.0 21 15.5 51 48.5 2 Wisconsin 29.5 62 5.0 6 42.5 2

Alabama vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Alabama vs. Wisconsin analysis on FanDuel Research.