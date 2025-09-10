FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Clemson vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Clemson Tigers are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, up against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Clemson: (-162) | Georgia Tech: (+134)
  • Spread: Clemson: -3.5 (-105) | Georgia Tech: +3.5 (-115)
  • Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Betting Trends

  • Clemson hasn't won a game against the spread this season.
  • Clemson has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.
  • Georgia Tech is unbeaten against the spread this season.
  • One of Georgia Tech's two games has hit the over.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (59.8%)

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Point Spread

Clemson is favored by 3.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Georgia Tech, the underdog, is -115.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Over/Under

A total of 53.5 points has been set for the Clemson-Georgia Tech game on Sept. 13, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Moneyline

Georgia Tech is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Clemson is a -162 favorite.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Clemson18.510916.55653.52
Georgia Tech43.02816.05554.52

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

