Clemson vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Clemson Tigers are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, up against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Clemson: (-162) | Georgia Tech: (+134)

Clemson: (-162) | Georgia Tech: (+134) Spread: Clemson: -3.5 (-105) | Georgia Tech: +3.5 (-115)

Clemson: -3.5 (-105) | Georgia Tech: +3.5 (-115) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Clemson hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

Clemson has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

Georgia Tech is unbeaten against the spread this season.

One of Georgia Tech's two games has hit the over.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (59.8%)

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Point Spread

Clemson is favored by 3.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Georgia Tech, the underdog, is -115.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Over/Under

A total of 53.5 points has been set for the Clemson-Georgia Tech game on Sept. 13, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Moneyline

Georgia Tech is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Clemson is a -162 favorite.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Clemson 18.5 109 16.5 56 53.5 2 Georgia Tech 43.0 28 16.0 55 54.5 2

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

