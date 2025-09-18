4 Best FanDuel NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 3

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 3

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams ($7,100), D.J. Moore ($6,300) and CeeDee Lamb ($8,800)

Sunday's Dallas Cowboys-Chicago Bears game checks just about all the boxes.

Both defenses are bad, with each ranking in the bottom four of schedule-adjusted defense. There's lots of talent on each offense. The spread is tight (1.5), and the game's 50.5-point total is the slate's highest by 5.0 points (as of Thursday). Giddy up.

There are a few ways you can stack this game, and while I think both quarterbacks are plenty viable -- our model does, too, ranking them as the slate's top two QBs -- I give Caleb Williams a slight edge over Dak Prescott ($7,300) due to Williams' rushing ability. Caleb has run for 85 yards and a TD through two weeks and could pop for a ceiling game against a Dallas D that Russell Wilson just torched.

This game will be a go-to matchup for the masses. I don't love that. To zig a bit, I'm going to prioritize D.J. Moore over Rome Odunze ($6,400), who will likely be chalk after a big Week 2 outing. Moore has played 84% and 88% of the snaps through two games and has been targeted 11 times while racking up eight catches for 114 yards. The role is still pretty good despite it looking like Odunze is headed for a breakout this year.

CeeDee Lamb is way up there in salary, but this is a smash spot for him against a short-handed Chicago secondary, one that ranks next to last in pass defense. The Detroit Lions' passing attack went nuts on the Bears in Week 2, and there's a chance Lamb finishes as the week's WR1. We project him for 14.6 FanDuel points and rank him as the slate's WR2.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Trey McBride ($7,000) and Christian McCaffrey ($9,100)

I've written up Trey McBride in each of the first two weeks. I'm coming back to him again, and I think the Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers game has sneaky shootout potential, especially if Brock Purdy is able to play.

As of Thursday, that's a big if, and the game has a 44.5-point total and 2.5-point spread. That spread points to another week of Mac Jones, so I'll stick to a QB-less pairing of McBride and Christian McCaffrey.

McBride has played 97% and 91% of the snaps through two contests. He's gobbled up 16 total targets and is averaging 69.5 receiving yards per game. Because he's Trey McBride, he hasn't scored a touchdown, but with elite usage like his, the TDs will come.

Those pre-Week 1 worries about McCaffrey's health proved to be mostly nothing. He's got single-game snap rates of 76% and 77%. He's run the rock a total of 35 times while seeing 17 targets. He's my favorite RB play of the week and is someone I am prioritizing in all builds.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Bijan Robinson ($9,500) and Tetairoa McMillan ($6,000)

Another stellar RB play this week is Bijan Robinson, who gets to take on the Carolina Panthers in a game where the Atlanta Falcons are 5.5-point road favorites.

Atlanta's 24.5-point total is the slate's fifth-best clip, and Robinson has started the campaign like a shooting star, posting FanDuel outputs of 21.3 and 24.4 points despite finding the end zone only once. Carolina ranks 30th in schedule-adjusted run D, so the matchup is fantastic.

Tetairoa McMillan makes sense as a bring-back piece. The rookie is looking the part so far, playing 84.1% of the snaps and handling 21.8% of the targets -- both of which are team-leading marks. He's been targeted at least nine times in each game and is a quality value play.

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts ($8,500), A.J. Brown ($7,000) and Puka Nacua ($9,000)

This is a bet-on-talent game stack as both of these defenses are pretty good. But there are a lot of high-upside pieces in this clash, and the game might go a bit overlooked.

Jalen Hurts has taken some heat for his passing numbers -- and deservedly so. He's thrown for 253 yards total through two games. Although he'll need to do more through the air to be a slate-breaking DFS option, Hurts has shown in the past that he's capable of doing so, and we know what he brings to the table as a runner. It's hard for me to believe the Philadelphia Eagles will keep running the ball 60.0% of the time. Hurts will have a huge fantasy day at some point. Maybe it comes in Week 3.

A.J. Brown's salary is plummeting, which is what happens when you're averaging 17.5 receiving yards per game. However, we're dealing with small samples, and Brown has been a victim of the Eagles' league-low pass rate. He went for at least 97 yards six times last year. Things will trend up eventually.

Puka Nacua registered 97 yards at Philly in the postseason last season, and while his snaps rates have been meh (63% and 69%), Puka holds a 33.3% target share.

If you need to save salary, you can bump down to Davante Adams ($7,100), who leads the Los Angeles Rams' WRs in snap rate (84.5%) and target share (35.0%).

