Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and KFAA

The Houston Rockets (3-2) are heavily favored (-12.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (2-4) at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, November 3, 2025 at Toyota Center. The contest airs on SCHN and KFAA. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -12.5 225.5 -649 +480

Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (75.8%)

Rockets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Rockets have registered a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have two wins against the spread in six games this season.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over four times out of six chances this season.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the total in two of six opportunities (33.3%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 22.2 points, 8.4 boards and 7.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (10th in league) and 1 block.

Kevin Durant averages 27.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 55.1% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Amen Thompson is averaging 15 points, 6 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jabari Smith averages 15 points, 5.2 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Steven Adams averages 7 points, 9.6 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 66.7% from the field.

Mavericks Leaders

P.J. Washington Jr. is averaging 13.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Mavericks.

Cooper Flagg averages 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists. He is also draining 37.3% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

Per game, D'Angelo Russell provides the Mavericks 14.2 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Max Christie provides the Mavericks 12 points, 2.2 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Mavericks are getting 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Naji Marshall.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.