NCAAF

Ball State vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Wednesday in college football, the Ball State Cardinals are up against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ball State vs Kent State Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Ball State: (-136) | Kent State: (+116)
  • Spread: Ball State: -2.5 (-115) | Kent State: +2.5 (-105)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Ball State vs Kent State Betting Trends

  • Ball State is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • Ball State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • There have been three Ball State games (of eight) that hit the over this year.
  • Kent State is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • Kent State is 3-3 as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.
  • This season, four of Kent State's eight games have hit the over.

Ball State vs Kent State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (54.7%)

Ball State vs Kent State Point Spread

Kent State is listed as an underdog by 2.5 points (-105 odds), and Ball State, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Ball State vs Kent State Over/Under

An over/under of 46.5 has been set for Ball State-Kent State on Nov. 5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Ball State vs Kent State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Ball State-Kent State, Ball State is the favorite at -136, and Kent State is +116.

Ball State vs. Kent State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Ball State16.413229.89448.08
Kent State18.612736.512751.98

Ball State vs. Kent State Game Info

  • Game day: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU
  • Location: Muncie, Indiana
  • Stadium: Scheumann Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Ball State vs. Kent State analysis on FanDuel Research.

