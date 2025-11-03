Toledo vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The Wednesday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Toledo Rockets and the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Toledo: (-671) | Northern Illinois: (+490)

Toledo: (-671) | Northern Illinois: (+490) Spread: Toledo: -13.5 (-115) | Northern Illinois: +13.5 (-105)

Toledo: -13.5 (-115) | Northern Illinois: +13.5 (-105) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Toledo has beaten the spread five times in eight games.

Toledo owns an ATS record of 3-1 as 13.5-point or greater favorites.

This season, four of Toledo's eight games have gone over the point total.

Northern Illinois has won twice against the spread this season.

Northern Illinois has won once ATS (1-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or more this year.

Northern Illinois has played two games (out of eight) which finished over the total this year.

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (86.7%)

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Point Spread

Toledo is favored by 13.5 points over Northern Illinois. Toledo is -115 to cover the spread, with Northern Illinois being -105.

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Over/Under

The over/under for the Toledo versus Northern Illinois game on Nov. 5 has been set at 41.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Toledo-Northern Illinois, Toledo is the favorite at -671, and Northern Illinois is +490.

Toledo vs. Northern Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Toledo 31.8 59 16.0 9 49.9 8 Northern Illinois 13.4 134 22.1 38 44.4 8

Toledo vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Stadium: Glass Bowl

