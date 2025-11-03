FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Wednesday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Toledo Rockets and the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Toledo: (-671) | Northern Illinois: (+490)
  • Spread: Toledo: -13.5 (-115) | Northern Illinois: +13.5 (-105)
  • Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Betting Trends

  • Toledo has beaten the spread five times in eight games.
  • Toledo owns an ATS record of 3-1 as 13.5-point or greater favorites.
  • This season, four of Toledo's eight games have gone over the point total.
  • Northern Illinois has won twice against the spread this season.
  • Northern Illinois has won once ATS (1-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • Northern Illinois has played two games (out of eight) which finished over the total this year.

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rockets win (86.7%)

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Point Spread

Toledo is favored by 13.5 points over Northern Illinois. Toledo is -115 to cover the spread, with Northern Illinois being -105.

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Over/Under

The over/under for the Toledo versus Northern Illinois game on Nov. 5 has been set at 41.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Toledo-Northern Illinois, Toledo is the favorite at -671, and Northern Illinois is +490.

Toledo vs. Northern Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Toledo31.85916.0949.98
Northern Illinois13.413422.13844.48

Toledo vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • Game day: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Toledo, Ohio
  • Stadium: Glass Bowl

