Toledo vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
The Wednesday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Toledo Rockets and the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Toledo vs Northern Illinois Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Toledo: (-671) | Northern Illinois: (+490)
- Spread: Toledo: -13.5 (-115) | Northern Illinois: +13.5 (-105)
- Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Toledo vs Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Toledo has beaten the spread five times in eight games.
- Toledo owns an ATS record of 3-1 as 13.5-point or greater favorites.
- This season, four of Toledo's eight games have gone over the point total.
- Northern Illinois has won twice against the spread this season.
- Northern Illinois has won once ATS (1-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Northern Illinois has played two games (out of eight) which finished over the total this year.
Toledo vs Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rockets win (86.7%)
Toledo vs Northern Illinois Point Spread
Toledo is favored by 13.5 points over Northern Illinois. Toledo is -115 to cover the spread, with Northern Illinois being -105.
Toledo vs Northern Illinois Over/Under
The over/under for the Toledo versus Northern Illinois game on Nov. 5 has been set at 41.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Toledo vs Northern Illinois Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Toledo-Northern Illinois, Toledo is the favorite at -671, and Northern Illinois is +490.
Toledo vs. Northern Illinois Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Toledo
|31.8
|59
|16.0
|9
|49.9
|8
|Northern Illinois
|13.4
|134
|22.1
|38
|44.4
|8
Toledo vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Game day: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Toledo, Ohio
- Stadium: Glass Bowl
