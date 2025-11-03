Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (2-4) are big, 12.5-point underdogs against the Denver Nuggets (3-2) at Ball Arena on Monday, November 3, 2025. The game tips at 9 p.m. ET on ALT and NBCS-CA. The point total is 236.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -12.5 236.5 -621 +460

Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (72.8%)

Nuggets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread three times in five games with a set spread.

Thus far this season the Kings have two wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have gone over the total three times out of six chances this season.

Kings games this year have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 20.4 points, 14.4 boards and 10.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (10th in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 26 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Aaron Gordon averages 19.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Christian Braun is averaging 11 points, 3.8 boards and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Peyton Watson is averaging 7.2 points, 1.8 assists and 3 rebounds.

Kings Leaders

Zach LaVine is averaging 29.5 points, 3.2 boards and 1.7 assists for the Kings.

The Kings get 20.7 points per game from DeMar DeRozan, plus 4.3 boards and 4.8 assists.

The Kings are receiving 14.8 points, 13.6 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Domantas Sabonis.

Dennis Schroder averages 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Kings get 11.8 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 4.8 boards and 4.8 assists.

