Akron vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

On Tuesday in college football, the Akron Zips are playing the UMass Minutemen.

Akron vs UMass Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Akron: (-420) | UMass: (+330)

Akron: (-420) | UMass: (+330) Spread: Akron: -10.5 (-110) | UMass: +10.5 (-110)

Akron: -10.5 (-110) | UMass: +10.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Akron vs UMass Betting Trends

Akron's record against the spread is 4-5-0.

This year, five of Akron's nine games have hit the over.

UMass has won twice against the spread this season.

As a 10.5-point underdog or greater, UMass has two wins ATS (2-3).

There have been five UMass games (out of eight) that went over the total this year.

Akron vs UMass Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Zips win (81%)

Akron vs UMass Point Spread

Akron is a 10.5-point favorite against UMass. Akron is -110 to cover the spread, and UMass is -110.

Akron vs UMass Over/Under

The over/under for the Akron versus UMass matchup on Nov. 4 has been set at 48.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Akron vs UMass Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Akron vs. UMass reveal Akron as the favorite (-420) and UMass as the underdog (+330).

Akron vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Akron 18.8 118 29.0 106 49.1 9 UMass 11.5 136 35.9 125 49.0 8

Akron vs. UMass Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

