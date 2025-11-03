Akron vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
On Tuesday in college football, the Akron Zips are playing the UMass Minutemen.
Akron vs UMass Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Akron: (-420) | UMass: (+330)
- Spread: Akron: -10.5 (-110) | UMass: +10.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Akron vs UMass Betting Trends
- Akron's record against the spread is 4-5-0.
- This year, five of Akron's nine games have hit the over.
- UMass has won twice against the spread this season.
- As a 10.5-point underdog or greater, UMass has two wins ATS (2-3).
- There have been five UMass games (out of eight) that went over the total this year.
Akron vs UMass Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Zips win (81%)
Akron vs UMass Point Spread
Akron is a 10.5-point favorite against UMass. Akron is -110 to cover the spread, and UMass is -110.
Akron vs UMass Over/Under
The over/under for the Akron versus UMass matchup on Nov. 4 has been set at 48.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Akron vs UMass Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Akron vs. UMass reveal Akron as the favorite (-420) and UMass as the underdog (+330).
Akron vs. UMass Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Akron
|18.8
|118
|29.0
|106
|49.1
|9
|UMass
|11.5
|136
|35.9
|125
|49.0
|8
Akron vs. UMass Game Info
- Game day: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Akron, Ohio
- Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
