Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (4-2) hit the road in Central Division action against the Indiana Pacers (1-5) on Monday, November 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The Bucks are favored by 6.5 points in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The point total for the matchup is set at 235.5.

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -6.5 235.5 -240 +198

Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (60.5%)

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread five times in six games with a set spread.

The Pacers have four wins against the spread in six games this season.

This season, four of the Bucks' games have gone over the point total.

Pacers games this season have gone over the total in two of six opportunities (33.3%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 34.2 points, 13.4 boards and 7.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Ryan Rollins is averaging 18.2 points, 5.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Myles Turner averages 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 14 points, 1.8 boards and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Cole Anthony is averaging 11 points, 3 boards and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 25 points, 9 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He is also draining 44.3% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

The Pacers get 11.2 points per game from Jarace Walker, plus 6 boards and 4 assists.

The Pacers get 14.3 points per game from Aaron Nesmith, plus 4.5 boards and 1 assists.

Ben Sheppard's numbers on the season are 6.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 31.1% of his shots from the field.

Isaiah Jackson's numbers on the season are 5.7 points, 5 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the floor.

