3 Kickers to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 4

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 3

Brandon McManus, Packers

Matchup: at Dallas

After looking like one of the NFL's best teams through two weeks, the Green Bay Packers took a shocking 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, and as the score would indicate, that meant few kicking opportunities for Brandon McManus. Worse yet, McManus had one of his two field goal attempts blocked, leaving him with just 4.0 fantasy points when it was all said and done.

Well, if ever there was a matchup for Green Bay's offense to bounce back, it would be this one against the Dallas Cowboys. Not only does Dallas rank 31st in schedule-adjusted defense, but their offense plays at a very fast pace, leading our Brandon Gdula to rank this matchup as the slate's quickest in average pace. Add in that this game will be indoors in Dallas, and we should have a great scoring environment for McManus and the Packers.

Prior to last week's clunker, McManus scored 9.0 and 11.0 fantasy points, and this is the right spot for him to get back to flirting with double-digit points. He's widely available in most leagues, with his roster percentage hovering around 14-15% on Yahoo! and ESPN.

Joshua Karty, Rams

Matchup: vs. Colts

This week's battle between the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams carries one of the slate's highest over/unders (48.5), giving us a potential shootout at SoFi Stadium. The Colts, perhaps the biggest surprise story in the early going, rank first in schedule-adjusted offense while the Rams come in at ninth.

Joshua Karty is fresh off racking up 17.0 fantasy points after going 4-of-6 on his FG attempts and converting a pair of extra points in a thriller against the Philadelphia Eagles. His day could've been even sweeter if he wasn't blocked twice by the Eagles, one of which could've been a game winner.

While we can't expect Karty to get this many opportunities every week, being tethered to this capable Rams offense should pay dividends more often than not, and a back-and-forth affair versus a suddenly potent Colts offense can only help.

Karty's roster percentage is in the single digits on Yahoo! and ESPN.

Spencer Shrader, Colts

Matchup: at Rams

Spencer Shrader was featured in this piece last week, but we're giving him one more shout on the other side of this Colts-Rams game.

Shrader continues to lead the position in fantasy points and has now scored 16.0, 18.0, and 11.0 points. While it's still fair to assume this Daniel Jones-led offense cools off eventually, it's sure looking more and more like it has some staying power. It isn't outlandish to think that Shrader could very well become a kicker we just lock in and forget going forward.

The second-year kicker did just miss his first career NFL 50-yard attempt, and as noted last week, his college numbers didn't leap off the page, so perhaps it isn't all smooth sailing as we get deeper into the season. However, the ceiling -- at least as far as kickers go -- is worth chasing in case Indianapolis proves to be real.

Despite his early success, Shrader is rostered below 30% on Yahoo! and ESPN.

