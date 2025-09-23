Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will face the Cleveland Browns, who have the top-ranked rushing defense in the league (57.3 yards allowed per game).

Jahmyr Gibbs Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 78.57

78.57 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.70

0.70 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.04

29.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

Gibbs is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 28th overall, as he has posted 43.3 total fantasy points (14.4 per game).

Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, Gibbs produced 21.9 fantasy points, carrying 22 times for 67 yards (3.0 yards per carry) with five receptions for 32 yards as a receiver.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Browns this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have given up three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

Cleveland's defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Five players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Browns have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Cleveland has given up at least one rushing touchdown to one player this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Browns this year.

